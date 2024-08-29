Chennai: Road accidents claim two lives in Kasimedu, Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Two fatal road accidents were reported in the city on Wednesday. Police said that M Azaruddin (32), a private company employee, died when an MTC bus rammed his two-wheeler from behind near Kasimedu in the morning hours. The bus driver and conductor subsequently surrendered at a police station. Kasimedu Traffic Investigation Wing Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

In the second accident, a 23-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal died after a lorry collided with his van at Sriperumbudur. The deceased, Jandu Mandal, was driving a load van belonging to a private canteen. As he was waiting at a junction to make a turn, a lorry rammed his van from behind, and in the impact, his vehicle crashed into another truck coming from the opposite direction. Jandu died on the spot and five others in the van sustained injuries. Oragadam police have registered a case and an inquiry is on.

CM’s flight receives hoax bomb threat

Chennai: An e-mail was sent to the Chennai airport on Tuesday night claiming that a bomb was planted in the flight in which Chief Minister MK Stalin boarded on Tuesday night for his visit to the US. The airport authorities saw the e-mail only after the plane took off. After it landed in Dubai, a check was conducted and the threat was found to be a hoax. The airport police have registered a case. ENS