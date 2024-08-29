CMRL work: Tata Projects to upskill 450 workers

CHENNAI: Of the 3,000 workers working under the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project carried out by the Tata Projects, as many as 450 would be upskilled free of cost through the Work Integrated Training. The initiative will be launched by Tata Projects, according to assistant vice-president (Projects) of the company K Ramesh.

“We will spend Rs 1.33 lakh on each person attending the graduation programmes. Classroom sessions will be held for half a day, and once upskilled, they will be provided with degrees and certificates accredited by the Construction Industry Development Council and Kalinga University,” he said.

Ramesh along with Deven Sanjeev Moye, General Manager, Human Resources of Tata Projects, said that these are part of the ‘Skill Shakti’ and ‘Nirmaan Nayak’ initiatives of the company.

The training has already begun for 40 of the 450 metro rail workers, who have experience in the tunnelling projects.