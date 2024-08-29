GCC sub-committees to oversee vending issues at local level

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation has announced plans to establish zone-level sub-committees for the Town Vending Committee. The sub-committees will include zonal authorities and 10 representatives from the vending committee to ensure discussions on vending and non-vending zones are addressed at the local level. It was also decided that the corporation will provide a sitting fee of Rs 1,000 each to committee members, and a common office space will be arranged for regular meetings.

In 2017, the city had 15 vending committees, one for each zone, tasked with monitoring and verifying street vendor plans. However, concerns were raised regarding the lack of proper meetings or discussions between district-level authorities and committee members. An election held in 2023 led to the selection of a 15-member unified committee. Street vendor representatives from the committee said encroachment evictions are occurring without their knowledge. However, a senior corporation official said that there is no legal mandate requiring encroachment evictions to be discussed with committee members.

To streamline the process, it was decided in the meeting held last week, zone level sub-committees will be formed to address local issues related to vending and non-vending zones, which will then be discussed at the district level with the corporation commissioner, the official said.