Voices of change

CHENNAI: ‘Environment unfavourable to women of all ages’
Where is the ‘equal environment?’ I remember a complex UN study that traced how differently men and women crossed a busy market. A man would simply walk on the pavement. But on entering a market, a woman’s inner antenna comes alive. She plots her safety path avoiding potential danger points — loitering men or other suspicious groups — and walks in a criss-cross way, taking twice the time. This is the stark reality we face. The laws may give us equal rights to work, but the macro environment is strictly unfavourable to women of all ages!
Geeta Chandran, Padma Shri Awardee, classical dancer
‘Crucial to re-examine how we raise boys’
The pervasive male dominance in our society needs to be challenged at every level, from the intimate confines of the home to the broader public sphere. It’s crucial to re-examine how we raise boys, instilling profound respect for all individuals, regardless of gender, race, or other characteristics. This requires a shift in societal attitudes and expectations, moving away from the harmful norms that often perpetuate toxic masculinity. Moreover, society must be more proactive in addressing the issue of violence perpetrated by men. Indifference towards male-perpetrated violence is a symptom of a larger cultural problem that needs to be confronted directly.
Seema Kohli, artist
‘Still questioned why girls should travel far for a tournament’
In today’s world, sports for girls is still treated like it is their hobby, rather than a profession. We still get questioned about why we should travel so far for a tournament, rather than play within the city. If you have one bad day or you are injured, which is bound to happen in sports, there are questions about pursuing the sport further. So you are extremely careful about not having any bad days. Another thing that bothers me a lot is the discussion about how short or long our outfit is. While we as sportspeople are not bothered at all, there is a huge debate about whether we are comfortable in it or not.
DSY Jyothi, international rugby player, Indian camp
‘Time has come to move beyond superficial gestures’
It’s disheartening that despite the progress we’ve made, women are still judged more by their gender than by their abilities. Even after achieving significant milestones in our careers, we often find ourselves battling outdated perceptions that diminish our contributions. Every woman deserves to work in an environment where her talents are recognised, her voice is heard, and her achievements are valued on par with those of her male colleagues. This is not just a matter of fairness; it’s about creating a workplace that truly thrives on diversity and merit. The time has come to move beyond superficial gestures and demand genuine equality — where women can pursue their ambitions without the burden of bias. We must continue to push for environments where respect and opportunity are afforded to all, regardless of gender. Anything less is simply unacceptable.
Hamsa Nandini, actor
‘We must stand strong, unite & continue the fight’
We are still judged by our gender because society often believes certain jobs aren’t for women. Men decide what women can or cannot do. Even today, when women like Sunita Williams spend months in space, we’re told some roles aren’t cut out for us. I believe women are equal to men, if not superior. Instead of comparing women to men, let’s ask if men can match the multitasking abilities of women. Men struggle to handle more than one task at a time, often leaving them clueless. As an actor, I know this discrimination won’t end soon. It will persist until women refuse to accept second-class treatment from society — not just men, but society as a whole. The mentality that different rules apply to men and women, even at home, must change. This isn’t just an issue in India; it’s a global problem. We must stand strong, unite, and continue the fight.
Kushboo Sundar, actor and politician
‘Female doctors are judged for their ability to handle stress’
Medicine is a profession where the quality of your work matters more than your gender. Yet, sometimes female doctors are judged unfavourably against their male counterparts for their decision-making skills and ability to handle stress. The training we get is the same, we earn the same degree, we take the same vow to save lives. Still, people have questions about female doctors working late and their ability to keep their professional and personal lives apart.
Dr Shruti Hegde, Miss Universe Petite
‘Equality in practice is still a challenge’
Twenty years ago, there was no policy for equality, and society saw women as inferior to men. But times have changed, and today, more people accept that men and women should be equal. This shift didn’t happen overnight; it took decades of struggle and pain. For example, the Hema Committee report, which addresses harassment in the workplace, wasn’t easy to produce. It reflects the suffering and efforts of many women. Despite this progress, equality in practice is still a challenge. Even now, when men and women apply for the same job, they aren’t treated equally. This is why the fight for equality must continue. For over 30 years, I’ve fought to establish my principles and succeed on my own terms, without compromising my values. If I can do it, so can others. But it’s a process; one that requires persistence and a continued commitment to change. – Thamarai, lyricist
‘Change should start from every home’
We must understand that this is a deep-rooted issue in the minds of people, in the conditioning of our upbringing and societies that we live in. In my opinion, the change should start from every home from the time a new generation is born in the family. We need to inculcate respect, equality, and protection. Then we need mandatory gender sensitisation among schools and different organisations at every level. Then comes creating equal opportunities based on calibre, abilities, and talents. Not to forget stringent laws to protect women along with effective implementation of those laws.
Shilpa Reddy, philanthropist
‘Real change feels like it might be a century away’
As a technician in the industry, I find it deeply unfair that we are denied basic rights. The emergence of reports like the Hema Committee’s shows the extent of these issues, but the fight seems endless. The more these incidents occur, the more restrictions are placed on women, limiting their opportunities instead of holding perpetrators accountable. The situation is tragic, and the mindset that perpetuates these injustices needs to change. Unfortunately, real change feels like it might be a century away. — Khatija Rahman, singer