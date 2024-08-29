Voices of change

CHENNAI: ‘Environment unfavourable to women of all ages’

Where is the ‘equal environment?’ I remember a complex UN study that traced how differently men and women crossed a busy market. A man would simply walk on the pavement. But on entering a market, a woman’s inner antenna comes alive. She plots her safety path avoiding potential danger points — loitering men or other suspicious groups — and walks in a criss-cross way, taking twice the time. This is the stark reality we face. The laws may give us equal rights to work, but the macro environment is strictly unfavourable to women of all ages!

Geeta Chandran, Padma Shri Awardee, classical dancer

‘Crucial to re-examine how we raise boys’

The pervasive male dominance in our society needs to be challenged at every level, from the intimate confines of the home to the broader public sphere. It’s crucial to re-examine how we raise boys, instilling profound respect for all individuals, regardless of gender, race, or other characteristics. This requires a shift in societal attitudes and expectations, moving away from the harmful norms that often perpetuate toxic masculinity. Moreover, society must be more proactive in addressing the issue of violence perpetrated by men. Indifference towards male-perpetrated violence is a symptom of a larger cultural problem that needs to be confronted directly.

Seema Kohli, artist

‘Still questioned why girls should travel far for a tournament’

In today’s world, sports for girls is still treated like it is their hobby, rather than a profession. We still get questioned about why we should travel so far for a tournament, rather than play within the city. If you have one bad day or you are injured, which is bound to happen in sports, there are questions about pursuing the sport further. So you are extremely careful about not having any bad days. Another thing that bothers me a lot is the discussion about how short or long our outfit is. While we as sportspeople are not bothered at all, there is a huge debate about whether we are comfortable in it or not.

DSY Jyothi, international rugby player, Indian camp