Tambaram police raid students' flats near SRM college; Ganja and other drugs seized

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on students consuming drugs, more than 1000 police personnel attached to the Tambaram commissionerate on Saturday searched around 500 flats in Potheri.

The search were conducted near the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, deemed to be university, located around 50 km south of Chennai, and seized some ganja, chocolates, oil and other stuff.

Around 19 students have been detained, the Tambaram police said in an official statement. A history-sheeter Selvamani (29) was also arrested with 2 kg of ganja and four knives. He is believed to have supplied the contraband to the students.

Police said that this was a special operation conducted along with the Deputy Commissioners of Tambaram, Pallikaranai and Traffic wing at the ‘Abode Valley’ private hostel where many students of the college live.

The seized contraband includes 500 gm ganja, six ganja chocolates, 20 ml ganja oil, five bhaang, one smoking pot, seven hookah machines and 6 kg of shisha (hookah powder).