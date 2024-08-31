Uproar over ‘irrational’ water tax at Tambaram council meet

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Municipal Corporation Council meeting held on Friday was dominated by complaints raised by councillors regarding “unjustified” and “irrational” collection of water and property taxes, and stray dog menace.

DMK councillor R Raja of Ward 44 alleged that several residents had received water tax demand notices though they did not have water connection. Similarly, several property owners were perplexed by the revised property tax notices issued to them with steep hike in tax without proper justification, he said. Several councillors urged the corporation to take immediate steps to resolve the issues.

Commissioner S Balachander said that in some places residents were using unauthorised water connections without paying tax and in a few other places people without water connection were taxed. He also acknowledged that property tax revisions were implemented in some places without thorough inspection.

He assured to take steps to address the issues within three months. He also advised property owners to approach the taxation appeal committee to address their grievances. Mayor K Vasanthakumari chaired the meeting in the presence of Depuy Mayor G Kamaraj.