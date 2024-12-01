Aavin milk supply in Chennai continues as usual; private supply disrupted

CHENNAI: Amid heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal, Aavin supplied about 15 lakh litres of milk across Chennai on Saturday, ensuring 100 per cent coverage for its consumers. However, private milk supplies were disrupted in several parts of the city, according to dealers. On Sunday, Aavin's milk supply continued as usual, said industry sources.

The state-run Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation, Aavin, typically supplies 12–13 lakh litres of milk daily in Chennai, primarily catering to domestic consumers.

In contrast, private milk is preferred by establishments such as hotels and tea shops due to its higher fat content. Shop owners stated that the short supply of private milk has not significantly impacted the city, as tea shops, hotels, and other private establishments have not fully resumed operations due to the heavy rains.

In a press note, S Vineeth, Managing Director, Aavin, stated that 15 lakh litres of milk were supplied on Saturday, along with 25,000 packets of UHT milk and 10,000 kilograms of milk powder sold across the city. On Sunday, nearly 12.5 lakh litres of milk were distributed as usual.

Officials noted that the three dairy plants in Sholinganallur, Madhavaram, and Ambattur operated with minimal disruption. However, issues such as staff mobilization challenges and water stagnation slightly reduced processing capacity. To compensate, additional milk was procured from district milk producers' cooperative unions to ensure uninterrupted supply in Chennai.

Chennai's daily milk demand is approximately 26 lakh litres, with Aavin accounting for 13 lakh litres and private companies supplying the rest. About 5 lakh litres of milk are allocated to milk card holders.

A milk dealer from North Chennai mentioned, “Private milk supplies have been affected since Saturday morning, but Aavin has maintained consistent distribution to parlours, retail outlets, and cardholders without any cuts.”