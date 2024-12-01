Indigo flight attempts risky landing amid heavy rains in Chennai; video goes viral

An Indigo flight was seen making a risky attempt to land in Chennai airport on Saturday amid extremely severe weather conditions including gusty winds and heavy rains ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Fengal. In a video that went viral on social media, the plane is seen trying to land amid heavy turbulence. As the weather conditions further intensify, the plane is seen aborting the attempt and flying away.

In a statement, the airlines confirmed the incident and informed that the Mumbai-Chennai flight had to execute a "go-around" due to adverse weather conditions.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and strong, gusty winds (which later led to the closure of Chennai airport), the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around on November 30, 2024, in accordance with established safety protocols," the statement said.