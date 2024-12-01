Open manholes, loose hoardings pose serious hazards amid heavy rains

CHENNAI: As the city grapples with inundation during the heavy rains, open manholes of storm water drains posed an added risk for both motorists and pedestrians on Saturday.

In Ram Nagar South 7th Main Road in Madipakkam, apart from keeping an eye out on the water level, residents are also on ‘look-out’ duty to prevent people from falling into open manholes.

When TNIE visited the area, we heard residents call out, “Walk on the centre of the road, don’t go to the ends.”

Saranya Balakrishnan, a resident, said that there were two open manholes on that street alone.

“We are used to seeing water stagnation in this area. But the more serious issue is that there are many open manholes on both sides of this road. This is very dangerous as people or even animals may unknowingly step on it. It would have been better if these pits were closed as a precautionary measure before the rains,” she said.

A corporation official of Perungudi zone said the drains may have been opened to pump out water and left open. He said that steps will be taken immediately to close the drains.