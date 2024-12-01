Open manholes, loose hoardings pose serious hazards amid heavy rains

CHENNAI: As the city grapples with inundation during the heavy rains, open manholes of storm water drains posed an added risk for both motorists and pedestrians on Saturday.
In Ram Nagar South 7th Main Road in Madipakkam, apart from keeping an eye out on the water level, residents are also on ‘look-out’ duty to prevent people from falling into open manholes.
When TNIE visited the area, we heard residents call out, “Walk on the centre of the road, don’t go to the ends.”
Saranya Balakrishnan, a resident, said that there were two open manholes on that street alone.
“We are used to seeing water stagnation in this area. But the more serious issue is that there are many open manholes on both sides of this road. This is very dangerous as people or even animals may unknowingly step on it. It would have been better if these pits were closed as a precautionary measure before the rains,” she said.
A corporation official of Perungudi zone said the drains may have been opened to pump out water and left open. He said that steps will be taken immediately to close the drains.
This is not an isolated incident as open drains were also found in north Chennai. The open drain opposite the Mullai bus stop in Sathya Murthy Nagar, Vyasarpadi, was away from the public eye under almost knee-deep floodwaters, posing a significant risk to residents. With no barricades or warning signs in place, pedestrians were left vulnerable to accidents. A few children took matters into their own hands and placed a tree branch over the opening.
When TNIE visited the area, schoolchildren were seen cautioning the public about the open drain.
“The manhole cover of the drain was dislodged during the rain, making it nearly invisible. Despite the hazard, no action has been taken by the corporation,” said M Jainudeen (40), a local resident.
Hoardings still a hazard
The massive hoardings dotting the busy Mangadu and Kundrathur roads are posing a serious public hazard. While the skeleton of the structures were still standing, the banners were damaged and torn due to strong gusts, and loosely hanging, which can easily lead to road accidents.
The urban local bodies of Mangadu and Kundrathur have not taken adequate measures to address the issue ahead of the cyclone. Motorists told TNIE it is indeed a serious threat as the debris from the banners can fall on the windshield of vehicles.