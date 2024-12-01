TN Government to request central teams to assess rain damages: CM Stalin

Asked what sort of assistance the State government will be expecting from the union government, the CM said, "Rains continue in many districts. So, only after the rains stop, the government can provide relief assistance to the people affected by the rains. Also, an assessment of crop damage will be done after the rainwater has receded. On Monday, we will have a meeting of the officials concerned. After the meeting, a detailed memorandum will be sent to the government of India."

Stating that he has monitored the rain situation in other districts by speaking to the collectors, the CM said, "As far as Villupuram district is concerned, unprecedented rainfall has been recorded there—the situation there is being monitored constantly. Particularly, during the past 24 hours, Mayilam in the Villupuram district received 49cm of rainfall while Nemmeli got 46cm of rain. Vanur area received 46cm of rain."

He added that, to expedite relief and rescue operations, he has deputed Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji to coordinate the rain works with Minister for Forests K Ponmudy. A team of IAS officers led by Water Resources Secretary K Manivasagam has reached Villupuram to coordinate the rain-related works. Similarly, Ministers MRK Panneerselvam and CV Ganesan, and senior IAS officers including Gagandeep Singh Bedi are monitoring the relief and rescue operations in the Cuddalore districts.