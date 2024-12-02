Sewage enters Muttukadu backwaters

CHENNAI: With the city receiving heavy downpour, the Muttukadu backwaters south of Chennai has turned black with the sudden influx of raw sewage from upstream areas. TNIE, on Sunday, visited the Kovalam estuary where Muttukadu backwaters drains into the sea. The wide bar mouth of the estuary was found pushing large volume of raw sewage into the sea, posing a serious environmental hazard. The thick black sewage stood out from the brown floodwater in the backwaters.

An official from Central Institute of Brackish-water Aquaculture, which is operating an experimental station at Muttukadu, said, “Till Sunday morning there was no sewage mixing near the estuary. Maybe in the noon, areas upstream must have opened illegal sewage outlets into the channel.”

This has been a perennial problem as localities, including high-rise buildings along OMR and ECR don’t have underground drains and have to depend on sewage tankers, which many a time discharge raw sewage illegally in to Buckingham Canal that carries it into Muttukadu backwaters. In many areas, people release effluent through illegal outlets, especially during monsoon.