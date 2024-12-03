Articulating cadences, notes

CHENNAI: For many, Carnatic music is a comforting presence — the sound of a morning raga filling the house, the joy of concerts during Margazhi, or the familiar lyrics of a timeless kriti. It’s more than an art form; it’s a way of life, a tradition that unites people through devotion and emotion.
What makes Carnatic music so special? Is it the intricate ragas, the timeless compositions, or the way it transports you to a realm beyond the mundane? For Vishakha Hari, Carnatic music’s magic lies in its power to unite — transcending barriers of caste, religion, and creed, touching hearts in ways words often cannot. Her upcoming book, Sangita Soujanyã, is a heartfelt exploration of this very inclusivity, a tribute to music’s divine and universal nature.
Set to be launched on December 6, the book will be unveiled at the Vijayashri Margazhi Vaibhavam. Sangita Soujanyã is as much a call for clarity as it is a celebration of the art form. “Carnatic music has always been all-embracing,” Vishakha Hari says. “From Vedic times to today, it has united people beyond divisions. But some elements are trying to divide our music fraternity, and this book is my way of presenting the truth — that Carnatic music is for one and all.”
The idea for Sangita Soujanyã didn’t come from a place of intellectual pursuit, but rather as a divine calling. Pujyasri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal of the Kanchi Mutt played a pivotal role in inspiring Vishakha Hari to write the book, reminding her of how Mahaswamigal celebrated musicians of all backgrounds, highlighting the inclusive nature of Carnatic music throughout history.
In her question-and-answer style, Vishakha Hari takes readers on a journey through the origins of Carnatic music, starting from the Vedic period and moving through the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the contributions of Azhwars, Nayanmars, and the Carnatic Trinity. The book also celebrates the roles of Tamil Isai, Nagaswara vidwans, Araiyars, and Oduvars, emphasising their invaluable contributions to the tradition.
The book is designed for anyone with a curiosity about the soul of Carnatic music, from newcomers to seasoned rasikas. “Chapter 1 is easy to comprehend, and the narrative builds as this book in that sense is like an appetiser before the main course meal,” she explains. Writing this book came with its own set of challenges.
Translating complex Sanskrit and Tamil concepts into English, while preserving their original essence, was no easy feat. “Some expressions simply don’t have an equivalent English word,” she laughs. But after months of intense effort, Vishakha Hari believes Sangita Soujanyã captures the beauty and depth of the music, offering readers a deeper appreciation of this sacred tradition.
For her, the book is also a personal reflection of her own journey in Carnatic music. Raised in a family immersed in the tradition, she recalls how she and her brother were taught by legendary gurus like Lalgudi Jayaraman. “Both my gurus were staunch traditionalists but incredibly open-minded,” she says.
“They had followers from all backgrounds, proving that music has no barriers.” At a time when divisive narratives threaten to overshadow the true spirit of Carnatic music, Sangita Soujanyã serves as a much-needed reminder of its unifying power.
“Carnatic music is divine, sublime, and beyond political controversies,” Vishakha Hari emphasises. “This book aims to clear any confusion among rasikas and reaffirm that music only unites. It liberates and elevates, taking us closer to the divine.”
The book’s message of unity will take center stage at this year’s Vijayashri Margazhi Vaibhavam. From December 6 to 8, Vani Mahal will witness a unique confluence of artists: 60 Nagaswara and Tavil vidwans, 30 Oduvars, and esteemed Carnatic musicians from diverse backgrounds. Panel discussions and interactive sessions will highlight the inclusivity of Carnatic music, showcasing its ability to unite people across different communities.
The book will be launched by Justice Anita Sumanth and Sudharani Raghupathy, with eminent musicians such as Lalgudi GJR Krishnan, Neyveli Santhanagopalan, and Kumaresh sharing their insights. Vishakha Hari will also perform a Harikatha on the concept of Kula Deivam, presenting compositions and stories that further reinforce the spiritual richness of the tradition.
For Vishakha Hari, Sangita Soujanyã is a humble attempt to show that Carnatic music belongs to everyone. She says, “It’s about ensuring it inspires future generations.” Whether you’re a seasoned rasika or a newcomer to the art form, Sangita Soujanyã promises to be a journey into the heart of Carnatic music.
Vijayashri Margazhi Vaibhavam is set to take place from December 6-8, at Vani Mahal. Timings: 3:45 pm - 7:00 pm on December 6, 8:00 am - 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on December 7, and 8:00 am - 12:00 pm and 6:30 pm on December 8.