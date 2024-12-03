Articulating cadences, notes

CHENNAI: For many, Carnatic music is a comforting presence — the sound of a morning raga filling the house, the joy of concerts during Margazhi, or the familiar lyrics of a timeless kriti. It’s more than an art form; it’s a way of life, a tradition that unites people through devotion and emotion.

What makes Carnatic music so special? Is it the intricate ragas, the timeless compositions, or the way it transports you to a realm beyond the mundane? For Vishakha Hari, Carnatic music’s magic lies in its power to unite — transcending barriers of caste, religion, and creed, touching hearts in ways words often cannot. Her upcoming book, Sangita Soujanyã, is a heartfelt exploration of this very inclusivity, a tribute to music’s divine and universal nature.

Set to be launched on December 6, the book will be unveiled at the Vijayashri Margazhi Vaibhavam. Sangita Soujanyã is as much a call for clarity as it is a celebration of the art form. “Carnatic music has always been all-embracing,” Vishakha Hari says. “From Vedic times to today, it has united people beyond divisions. But some elements are trying to divide our music fraternity, and this book is my way of presenting the truth — that Carnatic music is for one and all.”

The idea for Sangita Soujanyã didn’t come from a place of intellectual pursuit, but rather as a divine calling. Pujyasri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal of the Kanchi Mutt played a pivotal role in inspiring Vishakha Hari to write the book, reminding her of how Mahaswamigal celebrated musicians of all backgrounds, highlighting the inclusive nature of Carnatic music throughout history.

In her question-and-answer style, Vishakha Hari takes readers on a journey through the origins of Carnatic music, starting from the Vedic period and moving through the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the contributions of Azhwars, Nayanmars, and the Carnatic Trinity. The book also celebrates the roles of Tamil Isai, Nagaswara vidwans, Araiyars, and Oduvars, emphasising their invaluable contributions to the tradition.

The book is designed for anyone with a curiosity about the soul of Carnatic music, from newcomers to seasoned rasikas. “Chapter 1 is easy to comprehend, and the narrative builds as this book in that sense is like an appetiser before the main course meal,” she explains. Writing this book came with its own set of challenges.