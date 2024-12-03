Confluence of maestros

CHENNAI: “Even after 65 years of learning, I can say that three lifetimes wouldn’t be enough to master Indian classical music. What we learn is just the surface of an endless ocean,” shared Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, reflecting on the vastness of Indian Classical Music, speaking to CE during the Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music and Dance held at Ravindra Bharathi.

Organised by the Sangitanjaly Foundation, the two-day event brought together some of the finest senior artistes in the country. The festival opened with a soulful Dhrupad jugalbandi by Dhrupad Bandhu, featuring Sanjeev Kumar Jha and Manish Kumar.

They presented Raag Bihag with a mesmerising aalap, jod, and jhala, followed by traditional compositions in Dhamar (14 beats) and Sooltal (10 beats). The lyrics, Kahan se tum mada pi aaye ho and Tero dhyan dharat japat naam, resonated deeply, while their rendition of Raag Shivranjini, a Vidyapati composition, brought a sense of peace. They were accompanied on pakhawaj by Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh, with Mahati and Hriday on the tanpura.

When asked about his performance that evening, Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty smiled and said, “Honestly, I decide what to sing on the spot — it depends on my mood and the audience’s vibe.” He did, however, reveal he’d sing Khayal. His set included Raag Hamsadhwani in Teental, a Carnatic bandish, and thumris in Raag Maaj Khamaj and Sindh Bhairavi, with the iconic Hari Om Tatsat in Raag Pahadi as part of the final act. He was supported by Yashwant Vaishnav on tabla, Gourab Chatterjee on harmonium, and Deborshee Bhattacharjee on tanpura and vocals.