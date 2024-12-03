Creative encore

CHENNAI: Hyderabad buzzed with creativity as Comic Con turned into a melting pot of art, laughter, and shared passion. The event saw artists like Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry sketching caricatures that left fans beaming, while Garbage Bin’s creator struck a chord with their nostalgic humour.

Shubham Khurana’s Corporat Comics had people laughing at life’s everyday absurdities, and Akshara Ashok’s Happy Fluff Comics brought a whimsical touch to the event. It wasn’t just an event — it was an exchange of stories, smiles, and genuine moments as fans mingled with their favourite creators, who seemed just as thrilled to be part of the magic.

Shubham Khurana (Corporat Comics)

I had been looking forward to this year’s Hyderabad Comic Con for a while — it was the first one of the 2024-25 season, and there’s always something exciting about being part of the first event of the year. Plus, a big chunk of my followers are from Hyderabad, and since my comics are all about corporate life, it felt like the perfect place to reconnect. I missed last year’s event, so it was truly amazing to be back in the city, especially considering the last time I was there was before the pandemic.

Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart, as it was the first Comic Con I ever attended as a guest artist back in 2019. Over the years, I’ve collected some unforgettable moments from these events — like the first time a fan asked for a photo, learning that someone had travelled from another city just to meet me, and even receiving a nod of approval from international creators I’ve always looked up to.

This year was even more special as I launched my second book, Work-Life Imbalance, and a new 2025 calendar designed specifically for corporate folks. What began as a way to cope with my own 9-to-9 grind has grown into a space where people find humour in the madness of corporate life, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that journey.