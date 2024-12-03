Creative encore

CHENNAI: Hyderabad buzzed with creativity as Comic Con turned into a melting pot of art, laughter, and shared passion. The event saw artists like Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry sketching caricatures that left fans beaming, while Garbage Bin’s creator struck a chord with their nostalgic humour.
Shubham Khurana’s Corporat Comics had people laughing at life’s everyday absurdities, and Akshara Ashok’s Happy Fluff Comics brought a whimsical touch to the event. It wasn’t just an event — it was an exchange of stories, smiles, and genuine moments as fans mingled with their favourite creators, who seemed just as thrilled to be part of the magic.
Shubham Khurana (Corporat Comics)
I had been looking forward to this year’s Hyderabad Comic Con for a while — it was the first one of the 2024-25 season, and there’s always something exciting about being part of the first event of the year. Plus, a big chunk of my followers are from Hyderabad, and since my comics are all about corporate life, it felt like the perfect place to reconnect. I missed last year’s event, so it was truly amazing to be back in the city, especially considering the last time I was there was before the pandemic.
Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart, as it was the first Comic Con I ever attended as a guest artist back in 2019. Over the years, I’ve collected some unforgettable moments from these events — like the first time a fan asked for a photo, learning that someone had travelled from another city just to meet me, and even receiving a nod of approval from international creators I’ve always looked up to.
This year was even more special as I launched my second book, Work-Life Imbalance, and a new 2025 calendar designed specifically for corporate folks. What began as a way to cope with my own 9-to-9 grind has grown into a space where people find humour in the madness of corporate life, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that journey.
Prasad Bhat (Graphicurry)
Comic Con this year was an experience I won’t soon forget, alive with the energy of passionate fans and creators coming together. For me, it’s always more than just an event — it’s an opportunity to connect with people who truly get what we’re doing at Graphicurry.
The vibe in the air was contagious, a reminder of how powerful and supportive this community is. One of the highlights, without a doubt, was meeting fans face-to-face. There’s something incredibly humbling about seeing people connect with my work on such a personal level, and it brought me back to the heart of why I started this journey.
Their love and support meant everything to me. While I couldn’t give everything away, I had a little surprise in store this year — something with a sports twist — that I was excited to see how it would be received. When it comes to my art, I’ve always focused on capturing personalities that bring a smile, a laugh, or a bit of nostalgia. What sets my work apart, I think, is its focus on character — it’s meant to feel warm, relatable, and fun, like bumping into an old friend. The best moments were when fans saw that spark of humour and warmth in my pieces, and it felt like everything clicked.
Garbage Bin
Hyderabad Comic Con this year was an event I had been eagerly looking forward to, and it truly lived up to all my expectations. It held a special place for me, particularly because so many of my readers are from the city. When I posted on Instagram about attending, I was genuinely moved by the flood of messages from fans saying they’d come just to meet me. It was humbling, to say the least.
Looking back, one of the most memorable moments of my Comic Con journey was the first event at Dilli Haat, where I had the privilege of meeting my idol, the legendary cartoonist Pran sir, the mastermind behind so many of my childhood favourites.
That encounter is something I’ll never forget. This year, I also had something exciting to share — an 80-page comic featuring Guddu, which made its debut at Delhi Comic Con, and to my delight, it had a surprise cameo from Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu. As for my own work, I’ve always aimed to keep it simple, relatable, and personal, crafting stories that feel like they could belong to anyone, unfolding right before their eyes.
Akshara Ashok (Happy Fluff Comics)
At this year’s Hyderabad Comic Con, I was genuinely excited to connect with so many talented artists from across India and get an up-close look at their incredible work. There’s something so inspiring about seeing the diverse creativity that others bring to life, and it’s always a reminder of why I love being part of this community.
What I was especially looking forward to was meeting the people who follow my work, having the opportunity to chat with them in person and hear their thoughts directly. It’s a rare and special experience since most of my interactions happen online, and I don’t often get to see how my art truly resonates with others beyond likes and comments.
There’s something uniquely gratifying about those in-person moments. This year, I also brought along a collection of fun merchandise, from stationery to apparel and accessories, that I’d been excited to share. As for my art, it touches on real-world topics — women’s empowerment, body positivity, mental health, sex education, and menstruation.
I’ve always wanted my work to challenge taboos and spark important conversations, and I think the simplicity and honesty in my style allow it to connect on a deeper level. It’s not about striving for perfection; it’s about keeping it real, and that’s what people seem to respond to most.