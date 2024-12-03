Expressions through soaring kites

CHENNAI: Anita Ratnam whose connection to dance stems from her mother’s unfulfilled dream to dance, believes that dance “called” her, an art form that she feels both personal and deeply rooted in her family history. “I think dance calls me rather than I went to dance and I was led to dance because my mother was not allowed to dance".

"So perhaps that was the door that opened because she wanted me to have the opportunity to dance,” she shares. Anita’s career as a first-generation professional dancer has been one of passion, persistence, and a deep commitment to the arts.

As a choreographer, writer, speaker, and festival curator, she has not only shaped her own artistic journey but has also championed younger talent, presenting over 250 artists throughout her 32-year-long career. This December, she brings to Chennai the exciting Kattam Katti, a performance by the UK-based Pagrav Dance Company that blends the traditional Indian Kathak dance form with contemporary elements.

With Kattam Katti, Anita hopes to introduce Chennai audiences to a new narrative, one inspired by the colourful, chaotic, and competitive kite-flying festival of Uttarayan in Gujarat.

For Anita, this production is more than just an artistic showcase — it’s an exploration of societal issues such as inequality and injustice. “Kites fly above borders, the borders that we make in our minds and that politicians divide us by land and geography. But it’s like above all these borders, our mind can be free and can fly above borders that are man-made,” she says.

The performance brings the excitement of Uttarayan to life through high-energy Kathak. The choreography by Urja Desai Thakore, the artistic director of Pagrav Dance Company, incorporates Kathak’s fast turns, lyrical beauty, and skillful technique while subtly introducing contemporary dance movements. “It’s not about blending.

It’s about how a dancer takes a certain kind of training, and in this case, it’s Urja. She’s Gujarati and she’s drawing from her cultural memory and her cultural geography, so she’s drawing from Gujarat,” Anita explains.

