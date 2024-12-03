GCC floats tender to construct indoor boxing court in Old Washermenpet

CHENNAI: The city corporation has floated a tender to construct an indoor boxing court and boxing ring at a cost of Rs 26 lakh on Kanni Koil Street in Old Washermenpet.

Spanning an area of 187 square meters, the proposed boxing court will be housed within a rectangular structure measuring 15 metres in length and 12.5 metres in width. The facility, estimated at a total cost of Rs 31 lakh, will have a boxing ring and be provided with essentials such as punching bags, skipping ropes, swiss balls and boxing guards, a corporation official said.

The indoor court is being planned to promote sports development among students of north Chennai, as several young children visit the area for practice.

Councillor of ward 48 V Vijayalakshmi Vijayakumar said a group of 50 students of various age groups currently practice at the Robinson playground in Royapuram nearby. “The boys practice every morning and evening at the open ground and had requested for an indoor facility, especially since their practice is affected every time it rains,” she said.

The civic body is also in the process of constructing an indoor boxing stadium in Perambur Agaram (Loco Works), spanning 4,575 sq.ft. as part of Singara Chennai 2.0.

R Raju (35), a coach for seven years, recently relocated from the Robinson playground ground in Royapuram to Anna Poonga to train students in the 5-21 age group, said, “The open ground poses challenges in providing proper practice. September marks the start of a competitive season with school, state and national-level events.

However, the rains forced us to cancel practice for three days now, which disrupted their preparation. While the construction of the indoor court is a welcome development, the corporation should ensure the provision of essential facilities like punching bags, changing rooms and toilets.”