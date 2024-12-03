Madras HC grants conditional bail to four students in murder case

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to four students of Pachaiyappa’s College who were arrested in a case relating to the murder of a student of the Presidency College.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira issued the orders for enlarging N Chandru, Eswar, Yuvaraj and Eswaran on bail with the condition of rendering service at the trauma ward by two each at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a week from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Periyamet police arrested the four on October 4 on the charges of attempt to murder, after they had allegedly attacked Presidency College student Sundar, who succumbed later at RGGGH. Subsequently, the police altered the FIR to register a murder case against them.

During the previous hearing, the judge had expre-ssed concern over the recurring incidents of student groups attacking each other without being aware of their family conditions and their future. He suo motu impleaded the Higher Education Secretary and subsequently, the principals of the two colleges were impleaded in the case to find a lasting solution to the issue. The Students Federation of India (SFI) and Sattha Panchayat Iyakkam, an NGO, filed petitions as intervenors to submit their proposals for working out the solution.

Adjourning the case to December 20, the judge directed the college principals to appear in court on the same date.