NCB Chennai busts major ganja trafficking racket worth Rs 4.25 cr from Andhra Odisha border

Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai zone on Tuesday said it has busted a major ganja trafficking racket and seized 848 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.25 crore brought from the Andhra Odisha border near a toll plaza on the outskirts of Chennai.

The consignment of ganja was pressed into a brick form and hidden beneath bags of red chillies. It was being transported through containers.

NCB officials said three men have been arrested in the case. One of them is the kingpin who has other narcotics and a murder case pending against him.

The accused were identified as Siva, Parthasarathy and Dinesh, NCB sources said.