51-year-old who impersonated his brother for 15 years held in Chennai

CHENNAI: On the lookout since June, the city police finally arrested 51-year-old Palani, who had been impersonating his brother for more than 15 years, on Monday. The con came to light when the police traced his brother Paneerselvam, mistaking him to be Palani, after a non-bailable warrant was issued in his name.

According to police, Palani worked at an advocate’s office in 2009. He got acquainted with Lourd Mary and married her, while claiming his name was Paneerselvam. Mary lodged a police complaint a few months later stating that her husband was physically abusive.

Based on the complaint, he was arrested under the charges of attempted murder and awarded a prison sentence of five years in 2018. The Madras High Court reduced his sentence to three years in 2019 on appeal. Out on bail, he approached the SC to further commute his sentence. The court, however, told him to serve his sentence.

As he went absconding, a NBW was issued in the name of Panneerselvam. When the police traced Panneerselvam (55) to Kancheepuram in June, he claimed to be innocent. Paneerselvam, the police later learned, had no idea that his brother Palani had been impersonating him for over a decade, as the brothers were not in touch with each other.

Inquiries revealed that Palani had lost his school and college documents several years ago. He used his brother’s documents to get a job. Palani went into hiding in June when the news about his impersonation came out.