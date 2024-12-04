Four more held in digital arrest scam in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Police have arrested four more people in the digital arrest case wherein a central government employee lost `88 lakh to fraudsters. The police had arrested a man from Assam in November for running the scam, following which their modus operandi and network was uncovered.

According to the police, the arrested men were identified as Dhrubajyoti Mazumdar (25), Swaraj Pradhan (22), Prashant Giri (21), and Pranjal Hazarika (28). The police said the four were acting as mediators between the fraudster’s company and F2F (face-to-face) agents functioning from major cities in states like New Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, and Rajasthan, and with bank account holders to transfer the money and commission.

According to police, the first arrest in the case was of Partha Pratim Bora from Assam in November. Bora allegedly ran a company called Harshi Health Care Private Limited, whose bank account was used to deposit money from the scam victims.

The police said that money transfer, contacting victims, transfer of fraudulent money to banks, nomination of F2F managers, commissions and so on were done by companies operating from countries like Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Bangkok by Chinese Nationals. The syndicate has agents globally and thousands of people work under the syndicate, the police added.

All the four arrested were produced before a magistrate in Guwahati and brought to Chennai. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

In September, a victim was duped by scammers posing as Maharashtra police and TRAI officers, and tricked into transferring `88 lakh for verification. Realising the fraud, he reported it to the police, who traced the account to Assam and arrested Bora.