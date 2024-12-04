Seven West Bengal kids rescued from Choolai goldsmithery

CHENNAI: Seven child labourers from West Bengal were rescued last Friday from the goldsmithery of ‘SH Jewellery’ in Choolai. The unit’s owner, Shariful Huq (25), has been arrested and remanded in custody.

The rescue was based on a tip-off to child helpline 1098, informing about child labourers working at a unit on Sattannan Naicken Street in Choolai. A district task force, including officials from the district child protection office, labour department, revenue department, special juvenile police unit, social welfare department, along with Childline workers and activists, conducted the inspection at SH Jewellery around noon on Friday. Among the 30 workers, seven were aged between 13 and 17 and had been employed there for three to nine months.

While some had received advances, none had been paid wages. The owner had initially promised them Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month but it was not paid on a monthly basis; he had instead promised the payment when they leave for their hometowns, once or twice a year.

“This case also involves elements of bonded labour. Further inquiries will determine if the accused will be booked under the Bonded Labour Act,” said an activist who was part of the rescue.

All of them had dropped out of school and were brought to Chennai for work. They are currently staying at a government home in Royapuram based on the direction of the child welfare committee. Their parents have been informed, and they will soon return to their native places.

According to sources, most child labourers rescued from goldsmitheries are from West Bengal. “In this case, the owner is also from West Bengal and had brought them here. Since 2023, we have rescued over 60 child labourers, most of whom are from West Bengal,” said the activist.