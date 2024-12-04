Two NCB cops detained for peddling methamphetamine in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two grade-I police constables who were attached to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were detained by the Chennai City Police on Tuesday on charges of peddling methamphetamine in the city. They are yet to be formally arrested.

A source said, “The two constables had sourced the drug from other peddlers in the city and sold it.”

This the latest in a series of arrests of police personnel involved in peddling methamphetamine. On Friday, James (37), a constable attached to the Ashok Nagar police station, and his accomplice Surender (36), were arrested; the police seized 10g of methamphetamine from them.

James and Surender were allegedly peddling methamphetamine via a dating app, sourcing it from Bengaluru. James financed Surender to procure drugs, and they had allegedly been involved in peddling for two years.

In another case, 10 days back, Barani, a constable from Ayanavaram, was arrested for assisting drug peddlers Kannan and Raghu.