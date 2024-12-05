Bounjour meets Vanakkam

CHENNAI: Downstairs at Higginbothams, the scent of aged paper filled the air, surrounded by shelves stacked high with books. But upstairs, the iconic bookstore on Anna Salai transformed into a cosy haven for lovers of literature. Rows of chairs faced a simple setup, where the evening’s event was about to begin — a celebration of literature bridging two worlds, French and Tamil.
The event, organised by the French Institute in India in partnership with Higginbothams, marked the launch of the Pardon My French! (bookshelf) and the Tamil translation of Albert Camus’ The Stranger (L’Etranger), translated by Vengada Soupraya Nayagar and published by Kalachuvadu. Moderated by Julia Trouilloud, attaché for books and ideas at the French Institute in India, the discussion revolved around language, philosophy, and the art of translation, bringing to life the deep connections between French existentialism and Tamil literature.
The spotlight was on Vengada Soupraya Nayagar, translator of The Stranger and a veteran of French-to-Tamil literary translations, alongside Venkatraman Sriram, another distinguished translator.
Julia Trouilloud, attaché for books and ideas at the French Institute in India, moderated the discussion with a light touch, setting the stage for profound thoughts on language, existentialism, and the art of translation.
For Vengada, translating Camus was more than a linguistic exercise; it was a philosophical quest. He described how Camus’ works, including The Stranger and The Plague, resonate deeply with Tamil audiences grappling with questions of mortality and meaning.
“The Tamil audience understands life differently,” Vengada explained. “Here, even something as routine as missing a train or flight makes people ponder deeply. At a funeral, you’ll often hear, ‘Yesterday, I saw him, today he’s gone. He was a millionaire, but now what for?’ It makes you reflect on the ultimate purpose of life.”
He added, “Camus’ philosophy of finding meaning in a seemingly absurd world aligns with this mindset. He writes about the fleeting nature of life, where nothing is guaranteed, not even tomorrow. But in the middle of this uncertainty, we must find purpose. Be kind to others, contribute to society — or at least do no harm. These are universal values that resonate with any sane person.”
Venkataraman reflected on his journey with the French language, starting at the age of 27, when he first began learning it. “I started my first translation when I was 37. Today, I am 80. It’s been a long journey, but not the only thing I’ve done,” he said, recounting his work not just in translations but also books and articles introducing French literature and philosophy to Tamil readers.
On the craft of translation, he explained, “French is a beautiful language — its style, its precision. My aim has always been to render that in Tamil without interfering with the linguistic integrity of the receiver language. You have to respect Tamil’s grammar and essence while preserving the logical flow and complexity of the original French text.”
For Venkataraman, the challenge lay in balancing the structure of French, with its long, intricate sentences, against Tamil’s directness. “Sometimes, breaking down sentences can disrupt the logic the original author intended. It’s a delicate act of maintaining that sequence while staying true to both languages,” he added.
Moderator of the evening, Julia Trouilloud offered a glimpse into the goals of the Pardon My French! bookshelf launch. “At the French Institute, we assist Indian publishers in translating French works into Tamil, Bengali, and other regional languages,” she said. “But we realised there was a lack of visibility for these translations. Bookstores like Higginbothams play a crucial role in fostering reading culture, which starts with walking into a library or bookstore as a child.”
The Pardon My French! bookshelf launch, therefore, aims to create curated French literature corners across India, blending classics like Proust and Sartre with contemporary authors such as Marjane Satrapi and Annie Ernaux. “We want to create a network of bookstores as community spaces for engagement, making literature a shared experience,” she added.
As the evening drew to a close, the audience left with more than just books — they carried ideas, questions, and a sense of connection between two seemingly disparate cultures. Whether in Tamil or French, the search for meaning, kindness, and solidarity remains timeless.