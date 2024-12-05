Bounjour meets Vanakkam

CHENNAI: Downstairs at Higginbothams, the scent of aged paper filled the air, surrounded by shelves stacked high with books. But upstairs, the iconic bookstore on Anna Salai transformed into a cosy haven for lovers of literature. Rows of chairs faced a simple setup, where the evening’s event was about to begin — a celebration of literature bridging two worlds, French and Tamil.

The event, organised by the French Institute in India in partnership with Higginbothams, marked the launch of the Pardon My French! (bookshelf) and the Tamil translation of Albert Camus’ The Stranger (L’Etranger), translated by Vengada Soupraya Nayagar and published by Kalachuvadu. Moderated by Julia Trouilloud, attaché for books and ideas at the French Institute in India, the discussion revolved around language, philosophy, and the art of translation, bringing to life the deep connections between French existentialism and Tamil literature.

The spotlight was on Vengada Soupraya Nayagar, translator of The Stranger and a veteran of French-to-Tamil literary translations, alongside Venkatraman Sriram, another distinguished translator.

Julia Trouilloud, attaché for books and ideas at the French Institute in India, moderated the discussion with a light touch, setting the stage for profound thoughts on language, existentialism, and the art of translation.

For Vengada, translating Camus was more than a linguistic exercise; it was a philosophical quest. He described how Camus’ works, including The Stranger and The Plague, resonate deeply with Tamil audiences grappling with questions of mortality and meaning.

“The Tamil audience understands life differently,” Vengada explained. “Here, even something as routine as missing a train or flight makes people ponder deeply. At a funeral, you’ll often hear, ‘Yesterday, I saw him, today he’s gone. He was a millionaire, but now what for?’ It makes you reflect on the ultimate purpose of life.”

He added, “Camus’ philosophy of finding meaning in a seemingly absurd world aligns with this mindset. He writes about the fleeting nature of life, where nothing is guaranteed, not even tomorrow. But in the middle of this uncertainty, we must find purpose. Be kind to others, contribute to society — or at least do no harm. These are universal values that resonate with any sane person.”