Cultural history of Madras Margazhi

CHENNAI: As mist casts the sky, what remains eager as the year inches to its end is the month, Margazhi. Waiting behind the curtain, Margazhi is presented as a glamorous, fashionable, dolled up young maiden by the sabhas of Chennai today. But how did it all begin? Who were players then? How many are still playing the game now?

Parthasarathy temple in Thiruvallikeni is among the oldest townships of Chennaipatinam and undoubtedly, Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha (PSS) is the oldest sabha of Chennai today. It was founded in 1896 by Manni Tirumalchariar and was initially called Sangeetha Vidwad Sabha. As intended, the academic discourses particularly in music during Margazhi in this sabha is one of its kind. The presenters are not necessarily named and famed, but their scholarship is academically authentic and culturally rooted.

Distinguished senior Carnatic vocalist, Neyvelli Santhanagopalan recalls, “I owe my career to all the Madras music sabhas and, although my first kutcheri was in Indian Fine Arts, my first break as a Carnatic musician was given to me by Parthasarathy Sabha in mid ’80s. Also, this sabha, on one occasion when Semmangudi mama could not perform, to fill his performing slot, called me. Among many honours I have received, I feel that day stands on top. For these reasons alone, I will always cherish PSS.”

To get some insights on the history of Chennai’s other sabhas, historian Venkatesh Ramakrishnan narrated many stories painting a picture of Chennai Margazhi upto the 1950s.

He begins, “When Music Academy was only five years old, it convened a committee and blacklisted the violin maestro, Mysore Chowdiah for using seven strings instead of four. Feeling let down and creatively curbed, Chowdiah founded the Indian Fine Arts Society (IFAS) in 1932 to break the monopoly of the Academy. For the first IFAS music conference, Raja Annamalai Chettiyar, a man of high social standing was invited to deliver the inaugural address.