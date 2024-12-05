Forbidden art

CHENNAI: Censorship is the sword of Damocles that hangs over every creator’s head. You never know what could trigger someone enough to demand banning something you’ve painstakingly created over months. Calls to boycott are in fact the mildest forms of censorship.

The creation could be burnt and roasted, the creator could be forced to seek cover in alien lands and a strange union of people who react based on hearsay is often temporarily founded to fuel the fury.

Everyone miraculously has an opinion on the subject and many social media battles are fought with no winners or losers. The only thing lost perhaps is one’s sanity!

In India, censorship is certainly not a new phenomenon. It was enforced through the Press Act of 1910 by the colonial powers, to limit the freedom to express dissent in visual forms.

But artists back then, found other alternative forms, one of them being prints which had religious iconography. This was considered harmless by the British and so cleverly used to spread the spirit of rebellion. However, it was not long before the authorities caught up with the trick and banned them. For instance, the image of Goddess Durga conquering evil was used to signify the future defeat of the British.

Bengali artist’s Chittaprosad’s sketches of the Bengal famine were banned and all copies of the booklet in which it was published were destroyed. Nothing much changed soon after the country’s Independence, except that there was a shift from censorship on political grounds to ones based on morality.

In a 1949 exhibition, a nude self portrait by FN Souza, one of India’s most famous artists, was first covered up by the police and later seized. His studio was raided and his works almost labelled as pornography. The years that followed too, were never kind to creative spirits.