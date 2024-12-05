Therapy disguised as comedy

CHENNAI: Let’s rewind to 2019. Chennai was buzzing with Bigil fever, TikTok trends, and, of course, the Chapathi Song — Aravind SA’s hilarious parody of Lungi Dance that became an instant hit. It wasn’t just a spoof; it was a love letter to the quirks of Chennai, packed with laughs only we could truly get.

Fast forward to 2024, and Aravind’s back, but this time with something a little deeper. His new stand-up special, We Need to Talk, ditches the slapstick for something more introspective, focusing on mental health, overthinking, and life’s awkward pauses, all with his trademark wit that makes you question everything — including why you’ve spent the last 20 minutes deciding whether to text “K” or “OK” after an argument. Spoiler: it’s the same thing.

I caught up with Aravind to chat about his new special and the dramatic shift in tone. Streaming as a digital special, We Need to Talk brings the laughs straight into your living room — so no need to suffer through the city’s traffic or negotiate with your auto driver about that extra 50 bucks.

The show digs into topics we’d rather avoid: overanalysing, bottling up emotions, and navigating those awkward but essential conversations. Naturally, I had to ask — how does the city of Chennai shape this new venture?

The journey of Chennai’s certified overthinker began in 2011, when Aravind joined his peers Karthik Kumar and Naveen Richard in the fledgling stand-up scene. But back then, comedy in Chennai was more “hobby” than “industry.”

“We started with a lineup of shows, but it wasn’t really an industry until about 2014-15, when YouTube videos began to take off. That’s when solo shows and full-time careers became realistic.”

After touring We Need to Talk for two years, Aravind describes it as his most cohesive show yet. “Unlike my earlier specials, which were just collections of jokes, this show was built from scratch. I wiped the slate clean and worked with a clear framework. Every joke, every moment had to fit into that.”

The show’s themes? Oh, they’re deep — but Aravind makes them relatable. “I’ve always written from my own experiences, but this time it felt different,” he shared. “I’m at a stage in life where you stop pretending you’ve got it all figured out. You become more mindful, more accepting of your flaws.”