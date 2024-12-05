Unearthing amusements

CHENNAI: Imagine an ideal world, where if one wanted to do research on traditional games, one would be able to go through some old texts and find the list of games that people used to play — with detailed descriptions of the board, the game pieces, the throw pieces, the rules and a little about the why the game was created, its history, its cultural underpinnings.

Sadly, we don’t live in an ideal world and there is no such book available. I also think that perhaps if all of this was so freely available, we might not appreciate it as much. The thrill sometimes is in the discovery.

What we have are clues, references to a name here, a game there, an idea. And it is these that we use to understand more about the games themselves. There are times, I almost feel like a detective. You pick up a clue and you tug it much as you would a string, and then take it where it leads you — sometimes directly to answers, or you meander forever before you make any sense of it at all.

One rather unlikely place where you find references to games is in old Buddhist texts, such as the Brahmajãla Sutta and the Vinaya Pitaka. These lay down the regulatory framework for the monastic community or Sangha. Among its many guidelines, it specifies the types of games and amusements that are forbidden to Buddhist monks.