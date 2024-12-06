Unused biometric system at Chennai airport helps smugglers ‘strike’ gold

CHENNAI: Gold smuggling cartels operating in collusion with the staff at Chennai international airport can largely be curbed if a biometric chip enabled access system, already installed five years ago, is put into use, say officials from multiple agencies.

In December 2019, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the biometric-enabled Centralised Access Control System (CACS) at 48 airports in the country including Chennai, where around 60 gates were provided this access control facility.

All staff at the airport, including officials from various agencies and ground handling staff were given a Biometric Airport Entry Pass (BAEP) which would have to be swiped at the gate for entry. The BAEP has a chip which when swiped against the card reader at the gate, would restrict access to only the employee’s places of work.

For instance, if an employee is posted to the departure terminal, their card would not allow the person to get past the gate in the arrival area or any other part of the airport. Some officers are given access to all parts of the airport.

The CACS was also envisaged to improve the security efficiency at the airport and reduce the workload of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who must physically verify the credentials of thousands of employees. For example, Chennai airport has around 20,000 employees.