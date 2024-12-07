Painting plight and pride

CHENNAI: In paintings craftfully curated with a lot of thought, objects like a truck becomes a symbol of resilience, inequality, and hope. Each stroke narrates a story: the spirit of Andhra Pradesh citizens during Amaravati’s contentious capital change, the enduring scars of Jallianwala Bagh’s bullet-riddled walls, the weighty aspirations tied to the new Parliament and Ram Mandir, and the jubilant streets of Chennai after the Super Kings’ IPL triumph in 2021.

Through this kaleidoscope of human experiences, the exhibition asks a profound question: What could a single brushstroke possibly achieve? For ceramic artist and Lalit Kala Akademi regional secretary Sovan Kumar, the answer lies in preserving fleeting moments of change. “I record what’s happening today and turn it into art with a social message,” he explains, his works freezing history on canvas while challenging societal norms.

His solo art show, ‘Haunting Cargoes’, not only tries to appeal to the eye in describing reality but goes one step further and provokes thoughts in individuals irrespective of their understanding of art. The exhibition encourages viewers to interact with the living world in ways by showcasing bold themes and provocative images.

Roads leading to canvas

The main theme of this art exhibition is to capture globalisation. “Every sector is developing and making connections, not only in India but in other countries as well. This growth is similar to trucks that have high speed and travel through connecting roads,” the artiste explains. Trucks are usually seen as carriers of goods and essentials but in Sovan’s paintings, they also carry the weight of powerful visuals — the fight against inequality, the struggles of marginalised communities, and raising awareness about social issues.

Of the 20-odd paintings, Sovan’s favourite is the ‘May First on Marina Beach’. “I first came to Chennai when I was 19 years old. The first place I visited during this trip was Marina Beach and the first statue that grabbed my attention was the Labour Statue (Triumph of Labour).

I wanted to show my journey here in the city through the painting. How it has moved with times: earlier, there was smaller number of shops on the beach, but now, we have shops selling all kinds of food and entertainment,” he shares.

At that point in his life, he was pursuing his graduation in fine arts from BK College of Arts and Crafts, Bhubaneshwar. Later, he specialised in ceramics art during his post-graduation course at Banaras Hindu University. “Ceramics was a new medium in India then. We had industrial ceramics but not studio ceramics. In order to study the medium further, I received a scholarship from Beijing, China in 1998,” adds Sovan.