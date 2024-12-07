Painting plight and pride

CHENNAI: In paintings craftfully curated with a lot of thought, objects like a truck becomes a symbol of resilience, inequality, and hope. Each stroke narrates a story: the spirit of Andhra Pradesh citizens during Amaravati’s contentious capital change, the enduring scars of Jallianwala Bagh’s bullet-riddled walls, the weighty aspirations tied to the new Parliament and Ram Mandir, and the jubilant streets of Chennai after the Super Kings’ IPL triumph in 2021.
Through this kaleidoscope of human experiences, the exhibition asks a profound question: What could a single brushstroke possibly achieve? For ceramic artist and Lalit Kala Akademi regional secretary Sovan Kumar, the answer lies in preserving fleeting moments of change. “I record what’s happening today and turn it into art with a social message,” he explains, his works freezing history on canvas while challenging societal norms.
His solo art show, ‘Haunting Cargoes’, not only tries to appeal to the eye in describing reality but goes one step further and provokes thoughts in individuals irrespective of their understanding of art. The exhibition encourages viewers to interact with the living world in ways by showcasing bold themes and provocative images.
Roads leading to canvas
The main theme of this art exhibition is to capture globalisation. “Every sector is developing and making connections, not only in India but in other countries as well. This growth is similar to trucks that have high speed and travel through connecting roads,” the artiste explains. Trucks are usually seen as carriers of goods and essentials but in Sovan’s paintings, they also carry the weight of powerful visuals — the fight against inequality, the struggles of marginalised communities, and raising awareness about social issues.
Of the 20-odd paintings, Sovan’s favourite is the ‘May First on Marina Beach’. “I first came to Chennai when I was 19 years old. The first place I visited during this trip was Marina Beach and the first statue that grabbed my attention was the Labour Statue (Triumph of Labour).
I wanted to show my journey here in the city through the painting. How it has moved with times: earlier, there was smaller number of shops on the beach, but now, we have shops selling all kinds of food and entertainment,” he shares.
At that point in his life, he was pursuing his graduation in fine arts from BK College of Arts and Crafts, Bhubaneshwar. Later, he specialised in ceramics art during his post-graduation course at Banaras Hindu University. “Ceramics was a new medium in India then. We had industrial ceramics but not studio ceramics. In order to study the medium further, I received a scholarship from Beijing, China in 1998,” adds Sovan.
“I strengthened my skills and participated in exhibitions throughout the world. Once when I was in the US, in 2000, an art admirer suggested I teach this art in India and share my knowledge,” he says. To spread the skills to the youth in our country, Sovan started conducting shows and invited potters to his home in Bhubaneshwar to learn the art. This was also the time when the term ‘globalisation’ was popular and Sovan started his ‘Truck’ series.
Speeding wheels and spreading messages
“When troll trucks came to India, it marked the beginning of globalisation. This change awakened many and they caught up with the pace, but the others who could not run along in the race were left behind,” Sovan points out. These painted trucks in the exhibition are not just vehicles but a moving canvas that puts social issues at the forefront.
In one of his ceramic sculptures at the exhibition, ‘Bed for the Bedless’, Sovan fashioned a bed-like arrangement wherein 50 people, residing on the platforms, sleep. He says, “It is the 21st century and people are still on the roads and have never slept on a bed. On the brighter side, such people sleep in peace and then there are others who even on a foam mattress, constantly twist and turn, trying to get through the night.”
In addition to painting and ceramic-based art, Sovan has placed wood-based miniatures on the display. A truck carries colourful kudams (water pots) titled ‘War for Water’ followed by wooden logs — ‘Loaded Truck Wood’ — and one empty truck, ‘Wooden Truck’, in the end. “We struggle to meet our water needs every day.
I faced the same problem and that inspired me to create this work,” says Sourav. He adds, “I love interacting with the audience, hearing their ideas and incorporating them into my artwork. That is why the last one is empty. I want the visitors to suggest and give me feedback.”
What happens when the presented art leaves the gallery and is discussed in an open forum? In the words of Sovan, “These art exhibitions leading to talks are a step taken by people towards the changes they want to see in the country. The shift could be as simple as disposing of wet and dry waste separately. You do that a day and see the happiness on the face of the garbage collector. Be the change you want to see.”