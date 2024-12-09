An artistic alchemy

CHENNAI: Under the glow of the waxing moon with the planet Venus gently trailing the crescent — a stage emerges, cradled by lush green trees and caressed by soft, refreshing winds, a welcome departure from the usual sultry mornings. The scene is set for a gathering of 75, with sleek LED screens and glass chairs arranged. This serene ambiance serves as the backdrop for Margazhi - The Rasa Edit, an evening hosted by Kanakavalli, a city-based clothing store, in collaboration with Aalaap, a boutique art consulting and management company. The event unfolds on a breezy Friday, inviting guests to immerse themselves in an evocative experience.

“Rasa means a sense. In the context of classical dance, rasa is the interaction between an artiste and their audience. The exchange of what the artiste is trying to communicate gets communicated to an audience, that is the feeling of rasa, says Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder of Aalaap. With this edit, the team attempts to showcase arts in an alternate space to cultivate and nurture new audiences “from other disciplines such as architecture, animation, and design, moving away from the traditional sabha performances and rasikas,” she adds.

Concurring, Ahalya, founder and CEO of Kanakavalli, says, “I think taking art to different audiences is really important. Art in whatever form — music, dance, painting, or anything — brings out a certain introspection, which is nice. Otherwise, it’s so easy to get absorbed in your everyday life, and not explore anything outside your experience or thoughts. I think that is what is lovely about art forms.”

The edit was also created to provide opportunities to “artistes from outside of Chennai. This cross-cultural exchange is important because dancers in the city should see what dancers from Bombay, Delhi, and Pune are performing and vice-versa and they are responding to each other’s work. This kind of dialogue is essential,” shares Akhila.