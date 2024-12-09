Indian motorsport giant Indu Chandhok no more

CHENNAI: Indu Chandhok, the doyen of Indian motorsports, passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning. After being actively involved with the sport for close to six decades, he passed away at the age of 93, leaving behind two sons, one daughter, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Madras Motor Sports Club president Ajit Thomas said, “In Indu Chandhok’s demise, the MMSC and Indian motorsports have lost a giant and an institutional figure. He was instrumental in providing definitive direction to motorsports in India and we are now enjoying the fruits of his untiring efforts. He also shaped MMSC to what it is today. We deeply mourn his passing away and offer condolences to his family.”

Born in Kolkata on July 22, 1931, Indu Chandhok moved to Chennai (erstwhile Madras) in 1932. He was one of the founder-members of the Madras Motor Sports Club in 1953 and later, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) in 1971 of which he was the president between 1978-79. Besides which, he was an integral part of the trust that purchased and developed the Madras International Circuit (erstwhile Madras Motor Race Track) at Irungattukottai, near Sriperumbudur.

Indu Chandhok’s son and MMSC vice-president Vicky Chandhok, said: “‘BIC’ lived his life filled with a great sense of humour until the end. He was a fantastic father and protector. In a way, he was also the patriarch of Indian motorsports who saw the big picture with a clear vision for the growth of the sport. The family and the motorsports fraternity will miss him.”

Indu Chandhok was best known for his long and enduring contribution to the growth of motorsports in the country. His involvement with motor sports for the last 60 years, first as a competitor and later an organiser, earned him the sobriquet of “Godfather of Motor Sports in India”. He passed on his motorsports interests to his son Vicky Chandhok, a former National Rally Champion, and grandson Karun Chandhok, India’s second Formula One driver (after Narain Karthikeyan).

Former FMSCI president Shramik Masturlal said: “Indu was an institution in himself. His co-founding of the FMSCI, his huge efforts in making Sholavaram races what it became, the creation of the new track from scratch, the birth of the MMST etc, all bore the stamp of Indu’s efforts in furthering motor sports to unimaginable levels. Indu leaves gigantic footprints. An era has passed!”