Operation Thiraineeku: 70 cyber criminals held across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police have arrested 70 people involved in 135 cases in the last three days in Operation Thiraineeku targeting cyber criminals across the state. The accused are involved in complaints of fraud to the tune of `42 crore, according to a release from the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Division.

The large-scale operation was based on accused profiling through NCRP Portal and portals of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and bank fund trail linkages established by financial data analysis of cyber criminal networks, targeting those involved in 158 NCRP (National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal) complaints, the release stated.

Special teams under the district superintendents and commissioners of police worked on the operation planned by the cyber crime wing. ADGP (cyber crime) Sandeep Mittal supervised the entire operation, according to the release.

“Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other members, recover defrauded funds, and identify broader links to nationwide cyber crime activities,” the release said.