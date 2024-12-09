Police urge public not to criticise probe in rape case

CHENNAI: In the case of a third-year college girl with a disability allegedly sexually assaulted by 10 men over a period of 10 months, the police on Sunday appealed to the public to refrain from criticising the ongoing investigation, stating it could lead to destruction of evidence and hinder its progress. They added that two men, Suresh (20), a college student from Tiruvallur, and Naresh (19), a school student, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the department, the father of the college girl had lodged a complaint at the Ayanavaram AWPS, alleging that his daughter was being misled by a female classmate and some male friends. He also stated that one of the male friends had attempted to molest her.

Following the complaint, the police registered a CSR and questioned the female friend and the men involved. During the inquiry, it was found that the girl had been sexually assaulted. A case was subsequently filed at the Egmore AWPS on December 6 under nine sections after which two arrests were made.