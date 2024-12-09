Season of merriment

CHENNAI: The engineering of Leela Palace reflects the magnificence of Chettinad architecture. The palace’s courtyard is where the magic happens during the festive season — it “allows people to gather and laugh and enjoy.” Accommodating a 100-plus audience in this area, all eyes are directed to the stage positioned at the end. The stage carried the weight of a 400 kg tree, topped with a star that shone under the moonlight.

Standing 35 feet tall without calculating the base height, the tree was strung with LED white lights from top to bottom, tinsel, white ornaments, glass baubles, and many more. On Saturday evening, kids wearing Santa hats, gathered around the tree, and as the countdown began, the children grew excited to light the tree.With this ceremony, the celebration of the holiday season commenced at the palace.

The hotel’s general manager, KM Chengappa, said, “Tree lighting is an annual ceremony at the palace. It is an occasion to celebrate love, life, and happiness. These are the three values on which the palace was built and has been standing strong since.” After all, what is the season all about if not to spread joy, and warmth and celebrate family and friends.

The “English casual evening” brought in a sense of togetherness when the hotel staff and guests joined in to dance and sing Christmas carols. A few of the carols performed were ‘Joy to the World’, ‘Deck the Halls’, ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Jingle Bells’ and two other classics. “We brought in the choir last year to bring the season’s spirit and we had a jive performance as an addition to the choir this year. Many in the audience danced with Vinu John, who performed exceptionally,” pointed out Chengappa.