The gender conundrum

CHENNAI: In early October, lieutenant general Rajeev Puri of the Indian Army wrote a five-page letter to his senior, general officer commanding-in-chief lieutenant general Ram Chander Tiwari, appraising the work of eight women colonels under his authority. It was not even two years ago that the Indian Army allowed women officers to be promoted to the rank of colonel, and only 108 have been given this title so far.

This letter was somehow leaked to the press last week, resulting in the public learning about lieutenant general Puri’s very critical review of the eight colonels. He had harsh opinions on their leadership and interpersonal skills. Among the charges were “excessive tendency to complain”, “lack of empathy”, “ego problems”, “sense of entitlement”, “over-ambition” and “ensuring a mean facade”, while acknowledging the “desire to prove oneself in a predominantly male field”.

With good reason, many ordinary citizens have reacted to this report. When opportunities finally open up to women in any arena, but their performance is subsequently decried through a slew of phrases that are commonly used against career women, it is difficult not to suspect sexism being the cause of such criticism.

There are comments online suggesting that this document was leaked in order to defame the lieutenant general, the colonels or the army itself. Yet, when I first heard of the leak — and subsequently was unable to find the actual letter, even in media reports quoting it — I felt that anyone who took such a risk did it in order to expose the patriarchal mindset of the institution. That won’t be news to most feminists, of course: defence forces are, by design, patriarchal (and as problematic as they are necessary). But to those who believe in the power and the place of this institution, sexism in its inner workings can certainly be dismaying to see.