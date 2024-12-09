TN government may hand over 96 acres of reclaimed Perungudi dump site to forest department

CHENNAI: The State government is planning to hand over 96 acres of reclaimed Perungudi dump site, located inside the Pallikaranai Ramsar site, to the forest department. The final decision will be made after a comprehensive scientific assessment of soil conditions underneath the surface.

On Monday, Blue Planet's portfolio company, Zigma Global Environ Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which was awarded the tender to dispose of the legacy waste at the Perungudi dump yard by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in February 2021, announced it has completed its task and processed 1.73 million cubic meters of municipal solid waste.

A landfill site visit was organized on the sidelines of the AVPN South Asia Summit 2024. The area, which had a 40-foot pile of legacy waste a year ago, is now cleared. However, GCC's Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), MP Amit, told TNIE that some legacy waste remains beneath the surface and needs to be biomined to restore the land to its original marshland state.

"Yes, the government is mulling the idea to hand over the reclaimed dumpsite to the forest department, but before that a detailed scientific assessment will be carried out. We will be roping in Anna University to conduct the study and give a feasibility report," Amit said.