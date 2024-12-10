A concrete idea

CHENNAI: Imagine owning a home that’s ready in just days. You visit a factory, select a freshly crafted house, and all that’s left is to move in. This is the future of construction that Ferrocon Concrete Factory envisions and is actively planning to help set up.

As one of the leading concrete-focused factories in Kochi, the company taps into the strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal offered by glass-fibre-reinforced concrete (GFRC) to create a diverse range of products — including tables, basins, bathtubs, natural-textured tiles, and vases. Now, they want to make the big leap forward: to create ready-to-live-in houses. “Innovate as much as possible — that’s our philosophy,” says Mohammed Sufyan, managing partner of Ferrocon.

The idea for the company took root nearly two decades ago when his father Mohammed Sunil, a contractor passionate about innovation, tinkered with various designs and mixes. As a young architect, Sufyan joined forces with him to develop the idea further, and in 2021, the company began operations.

As their product line expanded, the team grew significantly and now includes artists, designers, engineers and skilled workers. Sufyan handles Ferrocon’s marketing and design, while his father Sunil oversees production and development.

The legacy of innovation continues. “Since GFRC complements virtually any design, we’ve conducted endless experiments. Our latest involves mixing it with polystyrene (thermocol), and we are experimenting with precast toilets and apartment blocks that can be fully cast in the factory and assembled on-site,” Sufyan says.

The product

Ferrocon’s products showcase the versatility of GFRC. Their jali screens make buildings stand out by allowing wind and light to enter while maintaining privacy. Wall cladding panels are flexible and mimic natural stone, acting as replacements for traditional tiles. Some are translucent, allowing natural colours to pop when light passes through. “After the final coat, it looks exactly like stone, and aside from the fibre, no harmful substances are used,” he says.

Roshan Chandy, who works with Ferrocon, chips in, “We have pots and planters with finishes ranging from stone and clay to cosmic patterns, sinks made from carbon fibre, and 3D wall panels — we are exploring every possible idea using GFRC as a base material.”