All about Scandinavian style of design

CHENNAI: Scandinavian interior design is a style of underrated elegance in the residential and commercial spaces. This style eliminates clutter and focuses majorly on form, function and clean-lined spaces. It has now become a global phenomenon because of its connection to the natural world.
Here are a few elements that are most celebrated in this style.
Natural light
The use of natural light in interiors impacts the well-being of individuals drastically. It also makes spaces look bigger and brighter. The design emphasises on the use of natural light through large windows and white walls to reflect the available light. Minimal wall treatments are also encouraged allowing the seepage of maximum available light in the space.
Bringing outdoors indoors
Scandinavian design is highly inspired by the outdoors. Forests, lakes, and landscapes are what this design garners to its spaces in a proportionate scale. Plants add an additional organic and earthy element to these well designed natural, airy spaces. Tall plants are often accents while also adding a pop of colour in these neutral coloured spaces.
Neutral colour palette
The use of whites and neutral shades are encouraged. Following minimalism, this style incorporates the use of neutral colours in its simplest form creating bright and airy spaces. There are few spaces designed using this style that see accents of teals and aqua.
Decluttered rooms
The primary element of design for this style is a decluttered space. No extra furniture, no bold finishes and definitely nothing more than required. These spaces are soothing to the eye and instantly feel home because of the clarity in thought while curating these rooms.
Simple, clean lines
Furniture chosen for spaces that are Scandinavian inspired are very simple in composition, clean straight lines in natural finishes are the most picked. No complicated forms of furniture usually find a home in these spaces. Wood accents are a hot pick for this style, tapered legs, minimal curves and soft hued finishes.
Cosy and warm soft furnishings
Plush throws, knitted blankets, textured cushions and bedding are all soft furnishings that play a vital role in making the space inviting and comfortable. Muted hues like pale pinks and purples, shades of greys paired with materials like cotton, jute and burlap. These additions along with place rugs complete the goal of a Scandinavian space.
Less is more approach
Minimalism and simplicity are the strongest principles of this style of design. Spaces are designed to cater to functionality and not occupied more than required making them cluttered and difficult to use. Wall art is usually neutral or monochromatic complimenting the space on the whole. Enough moving radius is given around all furniture pieces making the spaces airy and comfortable.
Spaces designed inspired by the Scandinavian style often promote calmer, more productive environments to nature lovers by the use of all natural elements and minimal use of colours.
Do you prefer this style? Write to us and let us know!