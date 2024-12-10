All about Scandinavian style of design

CHENNAI: Scandinavian interior design is a style of underrated elegance in the residential and commercial spaces. This style eliminates clutter and focuses majorly on form, function and clean-lined spaces. It has now become a global phenomenon because of its connection to the natural world.

Here are a few elements that are most celebrated in this style.

Natural light

The use of natural light in interiors impacts the well-being of individuals drastically. It also makes spaces look bigger and brighter. The design emphasises on the use of natural light through large windows and white walls to reflect the available light. Minimal wall treatments are also encouraged allowing the seepage of maximum available light in the space.

Bringing outdoors indoors

Scandinavian design is highly inspired by the outdoors. Forests, lakes, and landscapes are what this design garners to its spaces in a proportionate scale. Plants add an additional organic and earthy element to these well designed natural, airy spaces. Tall plants are often accents while also adding a pop of colour in these neutral coloured spaces.

Neutral colour palette

The use of whites and neutral shades are encouraged. Following minimalism, this style incorporates the use of neutral colours in its simplest form creating bright and airy spaces. There are few spaces designed using this style that see accents of teals and aqua.

Decluttered rooms

The primary element of design for this style is a decluttered space. No extra furniture, no bold finishes and definitely nothing more than required. These spaces are soothing to the eye and instantly feel home because of the clarity in thought while curating these rooms.

Simple, clean lines

Furniture chosen for spaces that are Scandinavian inspired are very simple in composition, clean straight lines in natural finishes are the most picked. No complicated forms of furniture usually find a home in these spaces. Wood accents are a hot pick for this style, tapered legs, minimal curves and soft hued finishes.