Cops open fire at armed rowdy in ‘self defence’ in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special police team opened fire at a 24-year-old history sheeter after he allegedly threatened to shoot the personnel with a country-made gun to evade arrest. According to sources, Prem Kumar, an SI attached to the Otteri station, shot M Hari alias Arivazhagan below the knee at an abandoned building in Pananthope Railway Colony in Ayanavaram early on Sunday morning. He was arrested and taken to Government Stanley Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Police said Arivazhagan, a resident of Thirumullaivoyal, was an A category rowdy and had more than 10 cases pending against him, including two murders. A special police team was formed to arrest him after a trial court issued a non-bailable warrant against him for failing to appear in court in relation to a criminal case. The police team was led by sub-inspectors Prem Kumar and Venkateshwaran.

The team initially travelled to Bihar to look for him before tracing him to Andhra Pradesh. However, when the team went to Andhra Pradesh, Arivazhagan fled to Chennai. Police recovered the gun, a knife and six kgs of ganja from the place.