Nine held in three separate cases, 42 gm of meth seized in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police arrested nine persons in three cases for possessing meth at Maduravoyal, Kodungaiyur and Madipakkam. They recovered a total of 42.5 gm meth, 1.7 kg ganja and two weighing machines.

In Maduravoyal, police arrested A Iyappan (26) and A Samir Razak (37) on Sunday based on details provided by three who were arrested on Friday. They seized 36 gm meth from them.

At Kodungaiyur, police arrested G Harikrishnan (29), S Dineshwaran alias Dhina (23), K Akash (23), U Lingamani alias Mathew (23) and M Henny Stephen alias Henny (20).

The police recovered 1.5 gm of the drug, 1.2 kg of ganja and five phones from them. At Madipakkam, police arrested M Navrath Kumar (24) and A Aano Priyan (27) and recovered 5 gm meth, 500 gm of ganja and two weighing machines.