CAG report reveals TNCZMA granted CRZ clearances to 65% of projects without proper scrutiny

CHENNAI: Between 2015 and 2022, the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) has granted coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearances “incorrectly” to 114 out of 175 projects (65%) without forwarding them to appropriate authorities such as the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) or the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for approval, according to the CAG report.

This has resulted in inadequate scrutiny of project proposals, allowing non-permissible activities to proceed in ecologically sensitive areas. Of the 22 projects scrutinised by the audit, 19 were cleared directly by TNCZMA in violation of CRZ notification.

During joint inspections and analysis of Google Earth images, CAG identified 90 unauthorised constructions within the No Development Zone of CRZ III, which includes areas within 200m of the High Tide Line. The government stated in June 2023 that measures were being taken to improve monitoring, but CAG deemed these efforts insufficient as violations continued to escape detection.

The audit also noted that CRZ clearances were often granted without mandatory documents. For instance, in 23 out of 30 projects requiring discharge of effluents, no objection certificates (NOCs) from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) were not obtained. Additionally, several harbour and foreshore facility projects were approved without assessing shoreline erosion risks.

In one instance, TNCZMA granted clearance in 2018 for a cold storage unit at Kunthukal, located in CRZ I and IV areas where such activities are explicitly prohibited. Similarly, four fishing harbour projects were approved without considering shoreline change data. These approvals contradicted instructions from both the MoEF&CC and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had directed the preparation of a comprehensive shoreline protection management plan. Despite this directive being issued in 2015, the plan remained incomplete as of March 2023.