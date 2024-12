Indigo Airlines flight from Delhi to Chennai diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather

CHENNAI: A Indigo Airlines flight from Delhi to Chennai 6E2281 was diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather while 12 flights were cancelled at Chennai Airport due to operational, technical and bad weather issues.

Accordingto Chennai Airport sources, Indigo flights IndiGo 6E 1178 and 6E 1177 from Chennai to Jaffna and Jaffna to Chennai were cancelled due to bad weather.

Similarly, Spicejet flights SG2709 and SG2710 from Chennai to Kochi and Kochi to Chennai were cancelled due to operational reasons. Other flights to have been cancelled include the arrival and departure flights of Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram -Chennai-Thiruvanathapuram; Madurai-Chennai-Madurai and Kolkata-Chennai-Kolkata.

Similarly, Spicejet flight to Shimoga and Air India Express flight to Bagdogra has also been cancelled due to operational reasons