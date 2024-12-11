Infused water boosts hydration, supports digestion with natural ingredients

CHENNAI: Infused water is a beverage prepared by soaking ingredients to allow flavour and nutrients to dissolve in water. Water is the elixir of life, essential for maintaining hydration and supporting countless bodily functions.turmeric watersfg To ensure optimal health, the body needs one to two and a half litres of drinking water daily as an essential nutrient.

Adequate consumption of good-quality mineral water is crucial for maintaining proper body function, aiding digestion and regulating metabolism and body balance.

Infused water is a simple and flavourful way to enhance hydration while reaping health benefits. By combining mineral water with fresh fruits, vegetables, or spices, this natural beverage offers a refreshing alternative to plain water.

With its invigorating taste and sour notes, infused water encourages increased water intake, supports the body’s acid-base balance, and provides essential nutrients to boost immunity. Free from added sweeteners or ice, it is a healthy, customisable drink that can be prepared using one or several ingredients, making it a versatile and enjoyable way to stay hydrated.

Proper hydration improves cognitive function, aids digestion, and helps regulate body temperature. By swapping sugary sodas or artificially flavoured beverages for infused water, you can reduce unnecessary calories while reaping the benefits of natural phytonutrients.

Lemon Water

Lemons are a citrus fruit renowned for their high vitamin C content and abundant antioxidants, offering numerous health benefits. They contain approximately 3.7% citric acid and 40-50 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams. When added to infused water, lemons provide anticarcinogenic (anti-cancerous) benefits through compounds called limonoids, help balance the body’s pH levels, and support detoxification processes.

Dates Water

Prophet Muhammad is known to have consumed nabeez, a traditional drink made by soaking dates in water. Dates are highly nutritious, providing 277 kcal of energy, 74.97 g of carbohydrates, 1.81 g of protein, 149 IU of vitamin A, 15 mcg of folic acid, 696 mg of potassium, 54 mg of magnesium, 64 mg of calcium, and 89 mg of beta carotene. When used in infused water, dates offer natural sweetness, complementing and balancing the tartness of lemon for a perfectly harmonious flavour.