Shivesh Bhatia's chocolate empire rises from Insta fame to bestselling books

CHENNAI: You know that feeling when you’re scrolling Instagram late at night, promising yourself just one more reel, and suddenly, a rich, indulgent chocolate soufflé with a dusting of powdered sugar appears on your screen? Let’s just say, Shivesh Bhatia is the reason your midnight cravings have gone from casual to couture.

The baker-extraordinaire has been sprinkling his sweet magic all over our feeds, making us believe we could bake matcha chocolate chip cookies as easily as we make instant noodles. (Spoiler: we can’t. But we’ll keep trying.) With five million followers across social media platforms, a Forbes 30 Under 30 badge, and four bestselling cookbooks, Shivesh is living the dream — one perfectly frosted cake at a time.

His baking journey started like most of ours — experimenting in his kitchen as a teenager. The difference? He never stopped.

“At the time, being a guy and baking wasn’t really considered a career option. I was also studying political science in college, but baking kept calling me back,” he says.

By the end of college, Shivesh decided to go all in. “It was scary, sure, but I knew I couldn’t see myself doing anything else,” he says. And thank God he didn’t, because can you imagine a world without Bake with Shivesh?

When I caught up with Shivesh to talk about his latest book, Chocolate: 100 Irresistible Desserts, I asked about his favourite dessert from the book. I couldn’t resist blurting out mine first: “It’s gotta be the Ferrero Rocher cake — it basically looks like a giant Ferrero but with cake inside. Yum.”

He laughs and says, “You totally stole my answer! That one’s my favourite too. It’s the same effort as any other cake but looks so unique and impressive — perfect for a dinner party showstopper.”

The chocolate-filled pages dive into the endless possibilities of this beloved treat, pairing it with everything from nostalgic flavours like pistachio to bold, refreshing ones like mango and peach. “Every combination has a story,” Shivesh shares.

“Some come from cravings, some from travel, and some are just happy accidents.” He laughs as he remembers how chocolate and pistachio became the hot trend just as his sweet creation launched: “I swear, when I was writing it, nobody was talking about it!” It’s almost like the universe was giving him a little nudge of chocolate destiny.

From indulgent cakes like Matilda’s Chocolate Cake to elegant chocolate rose cookie sticks, the book is a treasure trove of recipes for every mood. The cupcakes, muffins, and brownies section features playful treats like baked KitKat Cheesecake Cups, while the pies and tarts chapter introduces showstoppers like the caramelised white chocolate tart.