Shivesh Bhatia's chocolate empire rises from Insta fame to bestselling books

CHENNAI: You know that feeling when you’re scrolling Instagram late at night, promising yourself just one more reel, and suddenly, a rich, indulgent chocolate soufflé with a dusting of powdered sugar appears on your screen? Let’s just say, Shivesh Bhatia is the reason your midnight cravings have gone from casual to couture.
The baker-extraordinaire has been sprinkling his sweet magic all over our feeds, making us believe we could bake matcha chocolate chip cookies as easily as we make instant noodles. (Spoiler: we can’t. But we’ll keep trying.) With five million followers across social media platforms, a Forbes 30 Under 30 badge, and four bestselling cookbooks, Shivesh is living the dream — one perfectly frosted cake at a time.
His baking journey started like most of ours — experimenting in his kitchen as a teenager. The difference? He never stopped.
“At the time, being a guy and baking wasn’t really considered a career option. I was also studying political science in college, but baking kept calling me back,” he says.
By the end of college, Shivesh decided to go all in. “It was scary, sure, but I knew I couldn’t see myself doing anything else,” he says. And thank God he didn’t, because can you imagine a world without Bake with Shivesh?
When I caught up with Shivesh to talk about his latest book, Chocolate: 100 Irresistible Desserts, I asked about his favourite dessert from the book. I couldn’t resist blurting out mine first: “It’s gotta be the Ferrero Rocher cake — it basically looks like a giant Ferrero but with cake inside. Yum.”
He laughs and says, “You totally stole my answer! That one’s my favourite too. It’s the same effort as any other cake but looks so unique and impressive — perfect for a dinner party showstopper.”
The chocolate-filled pages dive into the endless possibilities of this beloved treat, pairing it with everything from nostalgic flavours like pistachio to bold, refreshing ones like mango and peach. “Every combination has a story,” Shivesh shares.
“Some come from cravings, some from travel, and some are just happy accidents.” He laughs as he remembers how chocolate and pistachio became the hot trend just as his sweet creation launched: “I swear, when I was writing it, nobody was talking about it!” It’s almost like the universe was giving him a little nudge of chocolate destiny.
From indulgent cakes like Matilda’s Chocolate Cake to elegant chocolate rose cookie sticks, the book is a treasure trove of recipes for every mood. The cupcakes, muffins, and brownies section features playful treats like baked KitKat Cheesecake Cups, while the pies and tarts chapter introduces showstoppers like the caramelised white chocolate tart.
And for those who love experimenting, the More Sweet Treats section serves up unique delights such as Twicker Bars, Babka Knots, and even Ruby Popcorn — Shivesh knows exactly what our hearts (and stomachs) want.
But Shivesh’s chocolate journey isn’t just about aesthetics or trends; it’s deeply personal. His first memory of chocolate takes him back to his nani’s simple chocolate cake. “It had this perfect crust on top, which I’ve never been able to replicate. She kept all her recipes in this handwritten diary, which I’ve been trying to decode — it’s like solving a sweet mystery,” he says.
It’s these roots that grounded his success and kept him going. From those early baking days to his first big “I’ve made it” moment — landing on the Vogue 20 Under 26 list — Shivesh has built a name for himself by blending the traditional with the new. Balancing accessibility for beginners with flavors that push boundaries, he’s turned his passion for baking into an empire. His books and blog don’t just teach you how to bake; they make you believe you can, no matter where you start.
The patisserie virtuoso says he’s learned to adapt over the years, breaking down techniques like “rubbing in butter” for readers who might not be familiar with baking jargon.
“The goal is to make sure every single question is answered in the recipe itself, especially since a book can’t give you instant feedback like Instagram can,” he says.
His advice for aspiring bakers? “Just start. Don’t overthink it. Even if it’s not perfect, you’ll learn with every bake.” And while we may never recreate that Ferrero Rocher cake with his finesse, Shivesh insists that the joy is in the journey — and the chocolate smudges along the way.
And with the holiday season knocking, there’s no better excuse to dust off those mixing bowls. Whether you’re whipping up cookies for Santa, impressing relatives with a showstopping Christmas dessert, or indulging in some New Year’s chocolate therapy, his book has your back (and your cravings).
So, whether you’re a kitchen pro or someone who’s still figuring out how to separate eggs, Shivesh Bhatia’s latest book (and insta feed) is your ticket to indulgence. And who knows? Maybe your midnight scrolling will inspire you to finally preheat that oven.
Chocolate: 100 Irresistible Desserts published by HarperCollins India is priced at Rs 1,299.
FERRERO ROCHER CAKE
Here are three recipes from the book that will have you preheating your oven in no time
(Makes one 6-inch dome)
Ingredients
Cake base:
1/2 cup caster sugar
3 tablespoons oil
1 cup yogurt
3 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons Nutella
1½ cups all-purpose flour
4 teaspoons cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons baking powder
Mousse:
1/2 cup cream, warm
1 cup milk chocolate, chopped
2 tablespoons Nutella, softened
1 cup whipping cream
Glaze:
1 cup milk chocolate, chopped 2 tablespoons oil
½ cup hazelnuts, roasted and finely chopped
1 leaf of gold foil (for garnish)
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease and line a 12x16-inch baking tray with parchment paper.
2. In a bowl, add caster sugar, oil, yogurt, and milk and whisk until combined. Add Nutella and whisk until smooth.
3. Sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda. Fold into the wet ingredients until there are no flour pockets.
4. Transfer the batter to the prepared tray and spread evenly. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Cool completely.
5. For the mousse, pour warm cream over chopped chocolate and let sit for a minute. Whisk into a smooth ganache, then stir in softened Nutella. Whip cream to stiff peaks and fold into the ganache.
6. Line a 7-inch bowl with cling wrap. Cut the sponge into circles of 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 inches in diameter.
7. Layer mousse and sponge circles in the bowl, starting with the smallest circle. Freeze for 4-5 hours, then de-mould and frost with remaining mousse.
8. Melt chocolate, mix with oil and chopped hazelnuts, and pour over the cake. Garnish with gold foil.
Baked KitKat Cheesecake Cups
(Makes 8 cheesecake cups)
Ingredients
Base: 1¼ cups crushed digestive biscuits
¼ cup melted butter
Filling: 3/4 cup cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup fresh cream
1 tablespoon cornflour
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup white chocolate, chopped
1/2 cup condensed milk
Buttercream frosting:
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup icing sugar, sifted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup crushed KitKats
Garnish: 6 KitKats, halved
Melted chocolate
Method
1. For the base, combine crushed biscuits and butter until the mixture resembles wet sand. Press into cupcake liners in a muffin tray and refrigerate for 15 minutes. 2. Whisk cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add fresh cream, cornflour, vanilla, white chocolate, and condensed milk. Mix until smooth. 3. Pour the batter over the biscuit base. Bake in a water bath at 160°C for 15-20 minutes. 4. For the frosting, beat butter until light and fluffy. Sift in icing sugar in two parts, then add vanilla and crushed KitKats. Beat until airy. 5. Pipe frosting onto cooled cups and garnish with KitKat halves and melted chocolate.
Hot Chocolate
(Makes 2 cups)
Ingredients
2 cups milk
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon cornflour Zest from 1 orange
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg powder
1/4 cup dark chocolate, chopped
Toasted marshmallows, to top
Method:
1. In a saucepan, simmer 1 cup of milk. Whisk remaining milk with cocoa powder, sugar, cornflour, orange zest, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
2. Add the mixture to the saucepan and stir in dark chocolate. Whisk constantly until thickened.
3. Serve hot, topped with toasted marshmallows.