Shringar 2024 celebrates culture with Aruna Sairam, classical performances

CHENNAI: Beneath the watchful gaze of a Ganesha idol in shades of ivory and gold, Shringar 2024 bloomed like a living painting — bright marigold garlands lined the edge of the stage, singers dressed in vibrant sarees and golden jewels, the rhythmic beats of the mridangam and the strains of the veena. As students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women ushered in the inaugural ceremony of the event, the air was filled with devotion and celebration.

The event, jointly hosted by the Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy and the college, was graced by the presence of Carnatic classical musician, Aruna Sairam, the recipient of the prestigious Sangeetha Kalanidhi title. The New Indian Express is the print partner of the three-day event.

Celebrating art and culture

The inauguration ceremony was held at the college auditorium on Monday. Archna Prasad, principal of MOP Vaishnav College, began the evening with a heartfelt welcome. She shared, “It is not every day that we come across a woman achiever of your stature — brave yet gentle, strong yet graceful, and powerful yet humane.

This is exactly what we hope for every young woman passing out of MOP Vaishnav College to become.” She continued, “I must admit, standing here with ma’am Aruna Sairam is a fangirl moment for me, and I am sure many others in the audience feel the same way. Your voice has lifted all of us at some point in our lives, but it is your personality — your humility and grace — that truly inspires.”

Her words were met with applause, as the audience — a mix of faculty, students, and cultural connoisseurs — awaited the much-awaited speech by Aruna Sairam.

Reflection on musical journey

Aruna began her address with characteristic warmth. She said, “It is such a pleasure to be here with all the young, beautiful, and self-confident women, who have turned out in your glorious attire.

The sari is an elegant part of our culture, and seeing you all in these beautiful garments has truly made my day.” She appreciated the musical excellence she had witnessed earlier in the programme, acknowledging the students’ talent and dedication.