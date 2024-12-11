Shringar 2024 celebrates culture with Aruna Sairam, classical performances

CHENNAI: Beneath the watchful gaze of a Ganesha idol in shades of ivory and gold, Shringar 2024 bloomed like a living painting — bright marigold garlands lined the edge of the stage, singers dressed in vibrant sarees and golden jewels, the rhythmic beats of the mridangam and the strains of the veena. As students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women ushered in the inaugural ceremony of the event, the air was filled with devotion and celebration.
The event, jointly hosted by the Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy and the college, was graced by the presence of Carnatic classical musician, Aruna Sairam, the recipient of the prestigious Sangeetha Kalanidhi title. The New Indian Express is the print partner of the three-day event.
Celebrating art and culture
The inauguration ceremony was held at the college auditorium on Monday. Archna Prasad, principal of MOP Vaishnav College, began the evening with a heartfelt welcome. She shared, “It is not every day that we come across a woman achiever of your stature — brave yet gentle, strong yet graceful, and powerful yet humane.
This is exactly what we hope for every young woman passing out of MOP Vaishnav College to become.” She continued, “I must admit, standing here with ma’am Aruna Sairam is a fangirl moment for me, and I am sure many others in the audience feel the same way. Your voice has lifted all of us at some point in our lives, but it is your personality — your humility and grace — that truly inspires.”
Her words were met with applause, as the audience — a mix of faculty, students, and cultural connoisseurs — awaited the much-awaited speech by Aruna Sairam.
Reflection on musical journey
Aruna began her address with characteristic warmth. She said, “It is such a pleasure to be here with all the young, beautiful, and self-confident women, who have turned out in your glorious attire.
The sari is an elegant part of our culture, and seeing you all in these beautiful garments has truly made my day.” She appreciated the musical excellence she had witnessed earlier in the programme, acknowledging the students’ talent and dedication.
Urging the women in the audience to be confident, she said, “Women, remember, you are the ones who must awaken to your potential. No one else can do it for you. It is essential to realise your giftedness and strive for it, even if others don’t understand.”
She added, “Often, as women, we are conditioned to be nurturers, to put others before ourselves. While this is noble, it can sometimes limit our growth. But remember, you must speak up, voice your desires, and ask for guidance when you need it. There is always someone willing to help you on your journey.”
A cultural extravaganza
The evening proceeded with a classical dance performance by Shivangi Rajesh, a disciple of Kalaimamani Priya Jayaraman. In her closing remarks, Archna Prasad acknowledged the collective efforts that made Shringar 2024 a reality, particularly the contributions of the dean of students, Jaishree S. “Shringar has become a symbol of cultural excellence, and each year, we strive to raise the bar.
I extend my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked tirelessly to make this event a success.” The second day of the event witnessed a drama performance, “Vallamai Thaaraayoh”, directed by Kalai Ilamani S Sruuthi and presented by Naatya Naadha Nataka Sangamam.
Shringar 2024 concludes today with an exceptional line-up of performances. The final day will feature a soulful vocal concert at 3.00 pm by Krithika Natarajan, a disciple of Vidushis Ranjani-Gayatri, accompanied by Madan Mohan on the violin and Guru Raghavendra on the mridangam. At 4.00 pm, the celebration will continue with a classical dance performance by Priyanka, a disciple of Varsha Radhakrishnan of Bharathi Natya Kendra, Bengaluru.