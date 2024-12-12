10K special buses, trains to be operated to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam

CHENNAI: To accommodate the rush to Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival and Pournami Girivalam, the State Transport department will operate over 10,000 special buses from December 12 to 15.

The Southern Railway has also announced special trains to Tiruvannamalai from Katpadi, Villupuram, Tambaram, and Tiruchy.

According to a press release, 1,982 special buses will run from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai during this period, while an additional 8,127 buses will operate from various other parts of the state. Advance bookings are open, said the transport department.

Similarly, the railways stated that the Tambaram-Tiruvannamalai unreserved MEMU express special will leave Tambaram at 10.45 am on December 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 2:45 pm the same day.

In the return journey, the train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 10:25 pm and reach Tambaram at 2:15 am the next day.