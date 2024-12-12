Chennai auto driver robs customer’s gold chain, son turns him in

CHENNAI: It’s not every day that you see a son choose to call out the crime of his father, that too without any hesitation or delay. This is exactly what happened on Wednesday, as a 50-year-old auto driver who allegedly robbed a gold chain from his passenger was handed over to the cops by his son.

Tambaram police commissionerate said Vasantha (80) was robbed off her 10 sovereign chain by auto driver K Ganesan who was ferrying her from Meenambakkam to Tambaram on Wednesday. Ganesan had diverted the auto to Pachamalai hills near Chromepet to commit the crime. Vasantha filed a complaint with Tambaram police.

To the surprise of the cops, G Ramachandran (22) handed over his father Ganesan to them just as they were registering the case. Ramachandran questioned his father’s act and chose to turn him over along with Vasantha’s gold chain, winning appreciation from the officials.

Police commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak appreciated Ramachandran’s honesty and gave him a certificate of appreciation.