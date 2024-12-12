Laid to rest with garbage, mosquitoes: Sorry story of Velachery burial ground

CHENNAI: Stagnant rainwater, stench from the garbage strewn around, and infestation of mosquitoes – these are what people who come to the Velachery burial ground have to endure.

Residents said the burial ground, which is situated in a low-lying area, has no provision to drain out water. The pathways are also in a poor condition, affecting access to the cremation area.

When TNIE visited the spot, there was stagnant water around the tombstones and garbage strewn all over. Residents said family members are taken aback by the state of the burial ground when they bring bodies.

“Many avoid this place owing to its poor maintenance. They are forced to travel at least 7 km to an alternative crematorium in Besant Nagar,” residents said. The graveyard is primarily used by residents of ward 172 in Adyar zone.

People have also raised health concerns due to prolonged waterlogging. Soniya Vishwanathan, a resident of KR Ramasamy Nagar, said, “The stench is unbearable. Mosquito bites also cause severe skin allergies.”