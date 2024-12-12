Melding melody with magic

CHENNAI: Come December, the Chennai sun softens its glare, the sultry air gives way to a refreshing coolness, and the breeze whispers through the streets. At night, under the shining silver moon, the city flourishes with stories of joy, music, and the melody of life.

This month, according to the Tamil calendar, is Margazhi. The 30 days are spent celebrating every art form in grandeur. “Margazhi magic has been around for centuries. And I am grateful that we are adding to that magic,” shares Laasya Narasimhachari, a classical dancer and founder-director of Rasoham. They are presenting Kutty Kutchery Festival 2024: Concerts, Coffee and Conversations, curated by Laasya.

“The idea is not to take away anything, but to add to the season’s magic. Hence, the festival gives access to performing arts across genres in intimate spaces,” she adds.

The festival combines established and upcoming artistes with the idea of equalising the platform, bringing artistes and the audience closer, and leading to performative conversations.

The second edition hosts 45 artistes including singers, musicians, mythologists, folk artistes, traditional performers, and others. “Here the audience understands more about the particular genres they are watching and listening to and the artiste gets a feel of how their artistry reaches their audience. It is a very informal and special setting,” explains Laasya.

This exchange in classical music is called ‘Rasa’. The audience experiences the essence of what the artiste tries to convey. “Usually, the artiste performs, the audience watches and they don’t connect after that. The performers do not know whether they were appreciated or not. What was the emotion behind the applause they received? But, here at the festival, you can see up close people appreciating you. You know who said the ‘aha’,” points out Laasya.

At this 10-day-long festival, rasikas can enjoy classical, folk, and contemporary dance, music, and theatre. The show highlights the process of performance.

“The 75-minute production that the rasikas watch is a labour of love. It includes how long the performers have worked on it and how much they have brought to that stage. This transcends the audience and builds a deeper connection with the artiste and the art form,” she elucidates.