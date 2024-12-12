Publicity stunt or showcasing stupidity?

CHENNAI: Shock advertising has always been a thing. Whether through titillation or provocation, brands as well as individuals aspiring to have brand-like identities and recognisability have utilised various staged and paid means to capture attention.

The controversy that may occur is a chosen risk, and sometimes beneficial - sometimes it backfires. Lately, in lieu of advertising, strategic social media posts intended to garner online engagement and free publicity have been the medium of choice.

Recently, two Indian companies had information released online regarding employment practices that caused public dismay - and discussion.

Last month, food delivery aggregator Zomato posted a hiring notice for a person willing to pay the company 20 lakhs and work for no salary for a year, for the possibility of huge financial reward later. This was debated widely, with many wondering if it was all just an eyeball-grabbing promotion, not a real job listing.

This week, a home salon services company named YesMadam entered the limelight after a post appeared on LinkedIn, leaking what seemed to be an internal email telling 100 employees they were fired, following a stress survey by HR. The screenshot contained the unmistakable line: “we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress”.

Within a day, thanks to very well-deserved public outrage, the start-up was forced to publish a lengthy statement claiming that no one was fired, and that employees who were stressed were “…given a break to reset; encouraged to release their stress; offered a chance to relax; and urged to rest and recharge".